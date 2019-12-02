Any resident in Mason City still in need of yard waste collecting doesn't have a lot of time left.
On Friday, Mason City's Sanitation Division is ceasing yard waste removal services for the season. After that point in time, Mason City residents will need to take their yard waste to the Landfill of North Iowa (located at 15942 Killdeer Ave. in Clear Lake).
In a release shared by Assistant to the Administrator Pamela Stecker, the city reminded residents to keep the areas around any yard waste bags free and clear of snow.
Collection will resume in the springtime.
In May, the city council approved rate increases for water, sewer and sanitation.
Sanitation rates shifted from $11.10 a month for each single-family dwelling to $11.65 a month. That charge is for collection of one bag and one collection of recyclables or yard waste per week. As has been the case, a $1.20 sticker would be attached to each additional bag.
For sewer charges, the flat administrative charge went from $4.89 to $5.01 (in addition to the per 100 cubic feet change from $2.372 to $2.432).
And administrative charges on water meters ticked up to $6.28 from $6.07.
