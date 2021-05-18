Garner Memorial Day ceremony plans announced

A Memorial Day ceremony will take place in Garner at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

The program will be held at Central Park at the intersection of Sixth and State Streets. Bringing lawn chairs if possible is recommended.

In the case of rain, the program will move to the high school auditorium.

Following the ceremony, a potluck meal for all veterans and families will be held at noon at the VFW at 315 Center Ave.

