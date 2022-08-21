 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garner lodge turning new page

Bethel Lodge 319, the Free Masons Lodge in Garner, is undergoing a major revitalization project in hopes of turning a new page to gain traction in community involvement.

The Bethel Lodge 319 in Garner is undertaking a significant renovation project.

Masonry is one of the oldest and largest fraternities in the world, and it is also one of the oldest entities in Garner, next year marking its sesquicentennial.

The group believes that the lodge’s renovations will encourage locals to apply to join and create a safe place for members to unwind. According to Ted Boomgarden, senior warden of Bethel 319, the group has “just been surviving for the last 10 years."

Presently home to 22 members, with three more in the application process, the lodge’s leaders believe now is the time to grow as new and young members join the mix, hoping to use the newfound energy to springboard into action.

“Brother Albert Pike once said, ‘The three greatest pillars of Masonry are faith, hope and charity.’ We have faith in our brothers, and our brothers put their faith in us so that we could be able to do this,” said Boomgarden.

While the lodge hall is nearly completed, the group hopes to have the dining room and kitchen finished to begin hosting events and meals before the holiday season.

A Holy Bible sits on a desk at the Bethel Lodge 319 in Garner.

The lodge is also stripping down two rooms in the building to expand, a feature that is hoped to be finished before its 150th celebration. One room will be for entertainment with pool, foosball, arcade games and more, and the other will be a den, with a gas fireplace, TV and leather furniture.

Combatting supply shortages that have stunted the renovation timeline, the lodge is growing anxious to begin working with the town.

“...Once we get our feet underneath us, we will be able to do what Masons have done for hundreds of years and start giving back to our community,” Boomgarden said.

While the projects are underway, Boomgarden and Worshipful Master Jeff Braun are preparing for various community projects, including meals for service membership organization, scholarships for Garner students and bingo nights. The pair also hope to open the dining room for other entities to hold meetings and educational or entertainment events.

“We are looking to bring that light of Masonry back to these communities and go from a seven-watt refrigerator bulb to a 250-watt floodlight so that we can shine the light of positivity and honesty and good treatment on other people so that they can turn around it do the same,” said Braun.

Braun’s long-term goal for the lodge would be to build a park for Garner residents who live near the golf course so parents have a close place to take their children.

To become a Mason, one must reach out to a current lodge member to get an application that is followed by an at-home interview with three lodge representatives.

“We’re hoping to transform Masonry in Iowa and lead by example instead of waiting for something great to happen,” stated Braun.

“We’re the great that’s happening.”

