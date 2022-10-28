Garner hosting Treats on the Streets

Garner is hosting its Spooktacular event, put on by the Garner Chamber of Commerce on

Saturday, Oct. 29, offering citizens day-long activities.

Treats on the Streets will provide children the opportunity to go trick-or-treating at local businesses on State Street, while other businesses like The Olde Creamery, Hy-Vee and the chamber will offer Halloween-inspired children’s games.

Along with these, families can enjoy a free moving showing at Avery Theater, craft vendors at the fire station and a costume march and bake sale at the Methodist Church.

Garner trick-or-treating is from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31.