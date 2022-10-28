 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Garner hosting Treats on the Streets

  • Updated
  • 0
Chamber-Transparent-w619.png
Screenshot 2022-10-28 110302.jpg

Garner is hosting its Spooktacular event, put on by the Garner Chamber of Commerce on

Saturday, Oct. 29, offering citizens day-long activities.

Treats on the Streets will provide children the opportunity to go trick-or-treating at local businesses on State Street, while other businesses like The Olde Creamery, Hy-Vee and the chamber will offer Halloween-inspired children’s games.

Garner Chamber exterior.jpg

Along with these, families can enjoy a free moving showing at Avery Theater, craft vendors at the fire station and a costume march and bake sale at the Methodist Church.

Garner trick-or-treating is from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Want to see more stories like this? Try a digital subscription.

Kaylee Schuermann is a reporter for the Globe Gazette, covering community interest stories in Clear Lake, Garner and Forest City. Follow her on Twitter: @KPSchuermann

Follow the Globe Gazette on Twitter @globegazette.

Water and Ice Safety Tips:

● Always wear a life jacket if you are on the water by yourself.

● Learn how to swim well, know your limits and let someone know where you will be.

● Do not drive any water vehicles under the influence, and be aware of other vehicles on the water.

● If you or someone around you falls into the water, all parties must remain calm. Coach them out of the water, and look for objects the victim can grab onto. Throw out a life jacket, if accessible, and remind them to kick their feet to stay afloat.

● Ice conditions change on a day-to-day basis. Speak to local ice fishers and experts about current conditions, and bring safety equipment along when going on the ice, including a phone, flotation device and ice picks.

● If you fall through the ice, remain calm and move toward the edge of the ice. Drive ice picks into the ice while kicking your legs to hoist yourself out. Once back on the ice, do not stand up, as it can cause you to break through again. Roll on your side away from the edge until you are about 20 feet away before standing up. Make your way to shore and remove the wet clothing as soon as possible.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Palestinian musician creates new instrument by combining two traditional ones

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News