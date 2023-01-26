Garner-Hayfield-Ventura taking unique approach to teaching kids with trauma

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura School District staff is reevaluating its teaching strategies through a Teach to Heal training program to better serve all students.

“Our current system—how we’ve done things before—is not designed to teach all kids,” Shawn Miller, GHV High School principal, said. “It’s designed to teach the typical kid. Statistics show that 25%-30%, on average, have had some form of trauma, so if we’re only meeting the needs of 70%-75% of our kids, that’s not good enough.”

According to childwelfare.gov, some effects of trauma on children include the “inability to control physical responses to stress, difficulty thinking, learning, and concentrating, lack of impulse control, and fighting, aggression, and running away.”

Due to these challenges, children with trauma require different teaching styles to succeed, and in December, six GVH school staff members set off to the Teach to Heal training to obtain these skills.

Miller, middle school principal Debra Steenhard, second-time training attendee and middle school counselor Stan Newton, and the district’s at-risk teachers, including Mary Fisk, Stacie Heitland and Jil Mitchell attended the first two days of training. The final day will be Feb. 6.

“It was honestly probably one of the best professional development trainings I’ve ever attended,” Newton said.

The first training day covered typical behaviors that students with trauma exhibited and how the schools can shift their teaching styles. The second day covered how the language educators use can be triggering for those students, as they may have different meanings to them.

The staff learned how to improve their vocabulary and better communicate with children.

One way of doing that is by providing information in short segments divided by pauses to help students better comprehend the information. Another strategy is to be more specific. Instead of using the word “chaotic,” a common trigger word, a teacher might describe what they see and hear in the classroom before giving directions.

However, body language and facial expressions can also trigger a child with trauma.

“Kids who have experienced trauma are very in-tune and observant,” said Newton. “When a student walks into your room and sees you in the morning, they can probably tell pretty quickly what kind of mood and tone you are setting just through facial expressions.”

Miller believes schools need to shift from compliant teaching to nurturing methods with high expectations, explaining that compliance and punishment do little to prevent future behavioral problems.

“We still have high expectations for students’ behaviors and their learning, but it’s coming from a different standpoint; it’s kind of a philosophical shift and making it more about nurturing and helping teach those skills,” Miller explained.

The individuals who attended the training have been brainstorming ways to present the information to the rest of the district’s staff during their next professional development day.

Along with helping transform their mindsets, the team hopes to teach staff techniques to help students be productive with their negative emotions.

“The good news is that this way of thinking, educating and interacting with the kids is good for all kids,” Miller said. “So we’re not just honing in on 25%-30%. This way of thinking, learning and teaching is beneficial to everybody. We’re really making it inclusive and doing what’s best for all kids.”

