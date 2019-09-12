{{featured_button_text}}

Natalie Navarro Rosales, a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School, enlisted in the US Army as an active-duty M1 Abrams Tank System Maintainer on Sept. 3.

Next summer after she graduates from high school, she will complete nine and a half weeks of basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Then, she will spend 19 weeks at Fort Benning, Georgia, learning her specific job before being assigned to her first duty station.

Natalie Navarro Rosales, a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School, enlisted in the US Army as an active-duty (91A) M1 Abrams Tank System Maintainer on Sept. 3.

Navarro enlisted to help her family and create a better life, she said. She hopes to be stationed at Fort Irwin, California, because she was born in that state. She picked tank maintainer because she enjoys working with her hands. She plans to study online at Iowa State University for aerospace engineering while active-duty, using tuition assistance and her GI Bill.

Army Recruiter Staff Sergeant Mikael Hutchings assisted Navarro with the enlistment process.

"She is a determined young woman that will be an amazing soldier and will go on to do great things,” he said.

