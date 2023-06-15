The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura school district at its Monday meeting approved a resolution that would sell the district’s former school buildings in Ventura to KAH Enterprises, LLC of Clear Lake for $1.5 million.

Kent Hall of Clear Lake said his entity KAH Enterprises is facilitating the sale of the real estate under the terms of a written agreement with Clear Lake Classical, a private Christian school currently operating at two locations in Clear Lake.

Hall, who has no official affiliation with CLC but describes himself as a “friend of the school,” says that this arrangement was agreed to by all parties in order to expedite the sale of the property, and that after a “due diligence” period the sale will transfer from KAH Enterprises to CLC before the tentative signing date of Sept. 1, allowing CLC to take title of the properties.

CLC, established in 2014, is a K-12 private Christian school and 501©(3) non-profit organization accredited by Christian Schools International and recognized by the state of Iowa. The school says it enrolls 140 students, and describes itself on their website as a “Christian school committed to providing a classical and biblically-based education to young people in primary and secondary grade levels.”

The school has locations at Clear Lake’s former Sunset View Elementary School at 408 Mars Hill Drive, and at Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church at 1310 Highway 18 West.

When asked why the private school didn’t submit its own bid, Corey Gerdts, headmaster of Clear Lake Classical said “there was a very short timeline when [CLC] was made aware that the property was for sale, and when an offer needed to get made. [Hall] was able to get that done, from a logistics standpoint.” Hall said he offered his 25 years of real estate experience to facilitate the deal for CLC in a timely manner.

Ventura’s two-story former school building located at Seven S. Main St. was dedicated in 1923, with major additions and renovations in 1939, 1956, 1988, and 1997.

The one-story school building was erected down the road from the schoolhouse at 330 Park Ave. in 1956 and served as elementary/middle school for Ventura and then GHV when the two districts merged at the beginning of the 2015 school year until the building’s closure in 2018. GHV retained ownership of the building, renaming it GHV Education Center and rented space to Redeemer Lutheran Preschool and Four Oaks Family & Child Services. The two-story former schoolhouse housed grades five through eight until the end of the 2019 school year, with all K-12 students began attending the Garner campuses.

GHV Superintendent Kent Kasper said that a long-term facilities study and a number of factors contributed to the board’s decision to close both of the Ventura buildings, “It takes more staff to operate four buildings, and we were graduating classes in the 90s and incoming classes were in the 70s. Every year enrollment would drop just a little bit.”

The land listed in the sale includes the former Ventura schoolhouse, the GHV Education Center and it’s adjacent athletic practice field and bus barn.

“We see an opportunity to serve a group of parents and students in North Central Iowa ... [and] see it as a great opportunity for us to have the space to meet that mission.” said Alex Olson, who serves as chairman of the board of Clear Lake Classical.

Kari Markla of Ventura directs Redeemer Lutheran Preschool and Daycare in Ventura, which opened in 1998 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church across the street from the GHV Education Center. The day care started with six children, and 25 years later currently serves 196 children from 129 families ages zero to 11. Ventura’s central location casts a wide geographic net of five counties. Redeemer said it submitted a bid to purchase the education center in March, but the board took no action and the properties were listed together.

Markla and Hall both said a deal has not been agreed to as of yet, but CLC and Redeemer are in conversations that would lead to an arrangement to the use of the facilities by Redeemer under CLC’s ownership.

“There is a plan and it is being worked on. ... In all likelihood, [CLC] and Redeemer will be able to continue to function that preschool,” Hall said.

Olsen echoed that sentiment, saying “We see it as a great opportunity for Redeemer to continue their mission, we think that’s important to the community ... [and] it’s positive for the Ventura community that the school buildings will continue in their original purpose.”

The board heard no opposition during the public hearing and voted 4-0 to approve the sale (board member Pam Roberts was absent). All parties have said they anticipate to close the sale on or before Sept. 1

The board will meet in special session at 7:30 a.m. June 30 and the next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 10, both at the GHV High School Library in Garner.