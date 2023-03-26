After roughly 20 years of vacancy, the upstairs of the Garner Golf Course clubhouse will be brought back to life by Honours with a steakhouse, gift shop, bar and golf simulator.

The Garner Chamber of Commerce executive director, Rebecca Olson, and her family-run Honours partnered with the city, which leases the building, to make it happen.

“As a city, it doesn’t make sense to have an empty building with this much square footage to sit idle,” said Tim Schmidt, Garner’s mayor. “I definitely think this is a win-win for the people of Garner and surrounding areas.”

The development agreement between Honours and the city states that Honours will remodel the interior, including the bar, dining area and kitchen, while the city handles the exterior.

The city is spending an estimated $230,000 to redo the building’s siding, roof, deck and car canopy. Prior to beginning the project, the city council and Garner Chamber of Commerce received numerous requests for more dining options, specifically a steakhouse, as well as event spaces.

“I want it to have a full salad and soup bar, paninis, steaks, gourmet burgers; I mean, it’s something we don’t have unless we go out of town to get it,” said Olson. “I think it will bring a lot here. It’s kind of a clubhouse feel.”

The space will also serve as a venue for events, weddings, graduations and business meetings.

“It will just be great to have the facility utilized again,” said Schmidt. “At one point, back in the 70s and 80s, it was a going place; it was busy, and we haven’t had that for a long time. We just needed to fill that niche and somewhat make it a one-stop-shop.”

Honours (golf) Simulator is available for use. Honours Bar will open on April 1, and Olson hopes Honours Steakhouse will open no later than July.

“I am thankful to the City of Garner for giving me and my family this opportunity to be part of running our own business in such a great community,” Olson said.

PHOTOS: 2023 Color the Wind kite festival 20230218_133812 - Copy.jpg 20230218_133826 - Copy.jpg 20230218_133930 - Copy.jpg 20230218_134148 - Copy.jpg 20230218_134207 - Copy.jpg 20230218_134327.jpg 20230218_134343.jpg 20230218_134407.jpg 20230218_134727.jpg 20230218_134728.jpg 20230218_134816.jpg 20230218_134841.jpg 20230218_135440.jpg 20230218_135523.jpg 20230218_135841.jpg 20230218_135848.jpg 20230218_140011.jpg 20230218_140455.jpg 20230218_140624.jpg 20230218_140645.jpg 20230218_142524.jpg 20230218_142954.jpg Kite 1.jpg Kite 2.jpg Kite 3.jpg