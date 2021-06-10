Garner City Council approves $2.5 million bank loan for State Street project

The Garner City Council met Tuesday night to approve a $2.5 million loan for the State Street reconstruction project approved by the city council in December of last year.

The city council approved these loans with two local banks, Reliance State Bank and Clear Lake Bank and Trust.

“I like the fact that we’re staying local (for the loan),” said Tim Schmidt of the Garner City Council.

The State Street reconstruction project is still in the early stages of development, but the plan is to improve the soil underneath the road, improving the quality and longevity of the road above it. They also plan on replacing bad water mains, sewer mains and storm sewer infrastructure, and if they stay within budget, they also hope to replace the street lights.

City Administrator Adam Kofoed said the need to replace the soil underneath the road is to help the longevity of the street, so they don’t have to work on the road every year or two.

“What we found with the soil testing is that there is a lot of poor soil and crushed concrete that is being used as the base for that road,” Kofoed said. “There’s a lot of dirt work that needs to be done to make a cost-effective road.”