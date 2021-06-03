Garner-based Stellar Industries acquiring Mason City's MD Products and Solutions

Two North Iowa area businesses are becoming one.

Thursday morning, Stellar Industries, the Garner-based manufacturer of hydraulic truck mounted equipment for more than 30 years, announced in a press release that it purchased the assets of MD Products and Solutions which is based in Mason City and crafts trailer products for agricultural use.

"Stellar has retained the employees of Mason City, and the company will hire additional personnel to meet growth objectives," the press release stated. It then noted that the Mason City facilities will continue to manufacture current products and that Stellar is developing plans to use additional factory space.

"The people, facilities, and products of the Mason City facility will be valuable assets as we continue to expand," Stellar President David W. Zrostlik said in the press release. "We are excited to see what our powerful team can do with this encouraging acquisition."

