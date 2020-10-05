 Skip to main content
Garner auction raises money for cancer patients
Garner auction raises money for cancer patients

Ole Flaten shows off his freshly dyed pink beard during the sixth annual "Dying of Ole's Beard" auction on Saturday at Mat's Place in Garner.

An annual auction held at Mat's Place in Garner was kicked into high gear this year to help raise money for local cancer patients.

Dozens gathered at Mat's Place on Saturday to take part in the sixth annual "Dying of Ole's Beard" auction, where pulled pork, high-octane margaritas and fast-paced auctioneering were on the menu.

Jerry "Scaryjerry" Meyers led the auction of hundreds of donated items, including crafts, clothing, baked goods, electronics and gift cards from local businesses. 

Brad Mayland of Britt gets his beard and hair dyed pink Saturday during the sixth annual "Dying of Ole's Beard" auction on Saturday at Mat's Place in Garner.

The marquee event, though, was the dying of auction organizer Ole Flaten's beard to a pink hue in honor of breast cancer awareness. Other men joined in as attendees flashed their cash in hopes of seeing family and friends give their facial hair a colorful makeover.

From left, Brandy Wilson, Brian Benedict and Ole Flaten hold pitchers as Nitro Blender owner Sam Blue pours blended margaritas made from his racecar engine-powered margarita blender Saturday during the sixth annual "Dying of Ole's Beard" auction on Saturday at Mat's Place in Garner.

New to the festivities was the appearance of the Nitro Blender crew, who run a hemi-powered drag racecar engine that blends margaritas in three six-gallon blenders attached to the engine and sold by the cup. 

All money raised on Saturday goes toward buying gift cards for fuel and groceries for local families affected by cancer.

VIDEO: "Dying of Ole's Beard"

