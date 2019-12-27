Game on: Esports grow in North Iowa area

Video games have suddenly become a viable pathway to post-secondary education, with some high school students in esports teams even getting full-ride scholarships to some colleges and universities across the country.
Esports, or electronic sports, have been growing in popularity in the North Iowa region, with five high schools forming a team within the past year.
North Iowa’s esports coach Dylan Balvance said the students seem to love having an esports team.
“It’s kind of a nice way to help them build teamwork and problem solving skills in this new time of technology,” he said.
West Fork freshman Allison Pitzenberger said she wanted to join the esports team because she plays a lot of video games at home, and playing on the team makes it have more purpose.
“Doing it for a purpose encouraged me to play more,” she said.
Pitzenberger said being able to interact with schools from all over the state without having to travel long distances makes the esports tournaments great.
“We can just stay right here and stay in our own school, so it’s really easy to connect with [other schools],” she said.
Carter Koop, a sophomore and the West Fork esports team captain, said the best part of being on the esports team for him is having a place where he can come in, relax with his friends and have a place they all enjoy being in.
“It’s like just one big family where everybody could come in and everybody should feel like they belong, and it just gives people a place to come and do what they are passionate about,” he said.
The social aspect and simply being a part of something seem to be key for students, and Burt said some West Fork teachers have noted some of the esports athletes have been more motivated in the classroom.
“Now they have something where they have to apply themselves a little bit more, otherwise they can’t be on the team, so they kind of work harder in the classroom, and with all the college scholarships now ... they’re [working harder],” he said.
At Osage, two students have signed national letters of intent to go to college for esports in exchange for academic and athletic scholarships, and another is being actively recruited for another esports scholarship, according to Osage esports coach Chris Kyhl.
“Being a program less than a year and having three kids offered scholarships, we’re pretty happy and fortunate, I think,” Kyhl said.
So far, the Iowa High School Esports Association (IAHSEA) is the governing body of the Iowa high school esports teams, setting up fall and spring seasons and determining which video games will be used.
Each season lasts eight weeks with four postseason weeks for qualifying teams, like a regular sports season, and teams play a match every week.
You have free articles remaining.
Not all games have to be a part of IAHSEA’s seasons, though – both St. Ansgar and Osage coaches said they were planning on hosting a “League of Legends” conference tournament March 28 for teams in the Central Rivers Area Education Agency, and hope to have at least eight teams participate.
Last year, St. Ansgar participated in the High School Esport League Spring Major: League of Legends national competition and came out in the top 25 teams out of 97 schools nationwide.
When competing in IAHSEA’s fall season, the West Fork team finished third out of the 18 teams in the state playing “Super Smash Brothers.”
Kyhl, who is also on the IAHSEA planning team with St. Ansgar esports coach Brian Birkedal, said the association chooses which games to include based on current interest and if it would give the students an opportunity to play games offered at the collegiate level, with “League of Legends” as the current popular game.
This year, the teams vary from eight to as many as 37 players. North Iowa has eight, St. Ansgar has 16, West Fork has 15, Osage has about 30 and Belmond-Klemme has 37 kids in the esports program.
Because there are so many students in each of these programs, the teams are split into varsity and junior varsity teams, similar to other athletic sports, and this year IAHSEA will be offering different schedules for the different levels.
At West Fork, Burt said students can get on the varsity team for “Super Smash Brothers” by challenging one of the players once a week.
“It’s not different than if you want the first chair in band or the lead in a play, you just have to keep practicing and get better, and if you’re better than somebody else you get moved into that role,” he said. “I think that prepares you for life. If you want to be better at something, you have to put more time into it.”
All five schools started their esports programs in the spring of 2019, but starting a new esports team isn’t easy. The proper technology and hardware is needed, and the students on the team need to practice on the technology and as part of a team.
“For right now, we only participate in ‘League of Legends’ because that’s all we have the hardware for,” Birkedal said. “Eventually, we would like to participate in other games, like ‘Super Smash Brothers,’ ‘Rocket League,’ possibly ‘Fortnite,’ ‘Overwatch,’ but right now all we have the hardware for is ‘League of Legends.’”
A common thing for schools to do is combine purposes for the new computers, rather than just use them for esports, since getting the computers that can handle some of the video games can be expensive.
West Fork needed new computers for its yearbook and tech pathways classes, both taught by Burt, so the new computers weren’t bought only for esports. However, Burt said the school did also buy them a new Nintendo Switch, controllers and the “Super Smash Brothers” game.
Osage started its esports team after it added a game design course to its computer science curriculum. Some kids started playing games to learn game mechanics, and the esports team was approved by the school board in January. It started with nine laptops from the computer science program and expanded to 30 by using old computer parts and receiving over $15,000 in grants, Kyhl said.
Belmond-Klemme also purchased five gamer computers, since they have a larger memory and a better screen refresh rate.
“Building a program is an investment, initially,” Morris said.
If other school districts are interested and looking into starting an esports program and team, Mogk said they can get in touch with the esports coaches in Belmond-Klemme, St. Ansgar, Osage, West Fork and North Iowa.
“We’re a really open community,” Mogk said. "We kind of know our way around a little bit, and we’d love to offer advice or anything we can to help somebody else who’s wanting to start a program.”
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.