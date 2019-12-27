Game on: Esports grow in North Iowa area

At West Fork, Burt said students can get on the varsity team for “Super Smash Brothers” by challenging one of the players once a week.

“It’s not different than if you want the first chair in band or the lead in a play, you just have to keep practicing and get better, and if you’re better than somebody else you get moved into that role,” he said. “I think that prepares you for life. If you want to be better at something, you have to put more time into it.”

All five schools started their esports programs in the spring of 2019, but starting a new esports team isn’t easy. The proper technology and hardware is needed, and the students on the team need to practice on the technology and as part of a team.

“For right now, we only participate in ‘League of Legends’ because that’s all we have the hardware for,” Birkedal said. “Eventually, we would like to participate in other games, like ‘Super Smash Brothers,’ ‘Rocket League,’ possibly ‘Fortnite,’ ‘Overwatch,’ but right now all we have the hardware for is ‘League of Legends.’”

A common thing for schools to do is combine purposes for the new computers, rather than just use them for esports, since getting the computers that can handle some of the video games can be expensive.