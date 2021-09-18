 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galilean Lutheran Church to hold auction
0 comments

Galilean Lutheran Church to hold auction

{{featured_button_text}}

Galilean Lutheran Church in Clear Lake will host an auction after its worship service on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 9:15 a.m.

Auction items will include a quilt, various gift baskets and pies.

Lunch will be served following the auction and will include pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, cheesy potatoes and pies.

A portion of proceeds from the auction will go toward the ELCA Disaster Relief Fund.

The public is welcome to attend. For more information, call 641-357-2296.

Gallilean Lutheran Church is located at 4454 255th St. (Hwy. 18 West) in Clear Lake.

Faith weblogo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 660K flags on National Mall mark COVID deaths

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News