Galilean Lutheran Church to hold auction

Galilean Lutheran Church in Clear Lake will host an auction after its worship service on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 9:15 a.m.
Auction items will include a quilt, various gift baskets and pies.
Lunch will be served following the auction and will include pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, cheesy potatoes and pies.
A portion of proceeds from the auction will go toward the ELCA Disaster Relief Fund.
The public is welcome to attend. For more information, call 641-357-2296.
Gallilean Lutheran Church is located at 4454 255th St. (Hwy. 18 West) in Clear Lake.
Melanie Mergen
Digital Editor
