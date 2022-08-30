 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gala raises funds for Mason City's Francis Lauer

  • Updated
Over 130 individuals threw on their suits and gowns for a cause at the Second Annual Evening with Francis at the Surf Ballroom, raising the organization over $30,000 on Friday.

Guests attend the YSS Francis Lauer gala at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on Friday.

The gala’s main goals were to promote awareness of the Mason City YSS Francis Lauer’s services and raise money. YSS is a youth, teen and family mental and behavioral health facility that serves over 1000 individuals in North Iowa.

“A nonprofit is not necessarily lucrative,” said Shanda Hansen, center director. “We don’t make a lot of money, so it’s events like these that are able to create awareness in our community.”

The event featured two speakers who shared how YSS Francis Lauer of Mason City saved them from their personal and family struggles of depression and addiction.

“Every single one of you has the opportunity to save a life—big or small,” speaker and Advisory Board Chair Shannon Wooge said.

Throughout the evening, guests had opportunities to help other individuals and families fighting similar battles by participating in live and silent auctions, a rock-paper-scissors competition and a paddle raise.

The paddle raise helped put the costs of running and maintaining the facility’s services into perspective. Attendees were encouraged to raise their paddle number in a free-for-all style if they would like to donate to the prompt given by the auctioneer. Guests threw their paddles up in a flurry for each category.

  • $1000 -- helps fund renovations for the crisis intake center
  • $500 -- approximate cost of daily utilities for a 52,000-square-foot campus
  • $250 -- cost of hosting a child from an abusive or neglected home in an emergency shelter for one night
  • $100 -- provides clothing for a child that does not have any with them
  • $50 -- covers the cost of one family therapy appointment with a YSS Francis Lauer professional for a family that cannot afford it

“The generosity and support from our community was overwhelming, and we could not have been more thankful for all those who came,” wrote Rachel Lynch, senior communications and development coordinator. “We cannot wait to host the event again next year.”

“It’s important for the community to understand how important it is to continue to connect and serve this community,” Hansen said. “It’s about making a difference in the lives of everyone we come in contact with."

Kaylee Schuermann is a reporter for the Globe Gazette, covering community interest stories in Clear Lake, Garner and Forest City. Follow her on Twitter: @KPSchuermann

