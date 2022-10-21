Future leaders: Mason City YIELD students meet with Lt. Gov. Gregg

Shaping tomorrow's leaders takes a little motivation from today's leaders.

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg met with members of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce's Youth Investing Energy in Leadership Development (YIELD) group Wednesday. The state official shared his thoughts about leadership and what led him to pursue a role to lead others.

"We're almost one big community [in Iowa] and we all want to help each other succeed," said Newman Catholic student Hadley Shatek. "Just like today, the lieutenant governor came and gave us some tips, and all of this will help us further in our life, and it helps build the Iowa community."

YIELD students are high school juniors who have been identified by school administrators and faculty as future leaders, according to a press release. For some of the group members, it was their first time meeting a high-ranking state official.

Gregg described how he became lieutenant governor, and the uncontrollable factors that influenced his career. He discussed how his failed bid to become Iowa attorney general in 2014 opened up new doors for him later.

"If you aren't failing occasionally you probably aren't pushing yourself hard enough," said Gregg. "Maybe you're taking too-easy classes. Maybe you're not signing up for more advanced coursework. Maybe you're not taking up the type of challenges that you see. So keep pushing yourself, and don't be afraid."

Gregg urged students to show kindness for everybody. He told the story of how when he was in second grade he chased down former Gov. Terry Branstad on his bike to ask for an autograph. Branstad pulled the car over and signed a piece of notebook paper for Gregg.

Because of the then-governor's considerate act, Gregg went into public service and eventually landed on Branstad's staff.

"I keep that autograph on my desk as a reminder to show kindness to everybody, because you never know how it can come back around," said Gregg.

The 17 students asked the lieutenant governor questions involving leadership and his role. One student asked about listening and communicating with others as an elected official.

Gregg said being a good listener and communicator is a priority in any leadership role. He added with a top position comes the responsibility of making tough decisions.

"There might be persuasive folks on either side, and it can be difficult to balance what's right when there are two bad options. That can be a challenge," said Gregg.

Kyleigh James, a student at Mason City High School, enjoyed Gregg's advice about taking risks. She said herself and other group members are working to develop their skills to lead in order to aid others.

"It's definitely a very challenging time in life for a lot of people, and almost everyone can use someone, whether it's listening or helping them grow or just to walk alongside them through," said James.

Along with being a part of YIELD, both James and Shatek are involved in leadership roles at school and in other organizations. Both felt much of the discussion with Gregg can be applied in their lives.

Shatek said the skills they pick up, like communication and kindness, will result in them being better future leaders.

"I think all of those tools that you get in your process of becoming a leader you use in your future career, no matter what interests that you have," said Shatek. "Those skills that you build when you're becoming a leader, you're going to use the rest of your life."

