'Future is Now' fundraiser featuring Barry Alvarez on Thursday

Plans have been finalized for “The Future Is Now” fund-raising event to be held at Music Man Square on Thursday. Barry Alvarez, former Mohawk head football coach and most recently head football coach and athletic director at the University of Wisconsin, will be the featured guest.
Here is the itinerary for the evening’s activities:
5 p.m. - Private reception for Barry and his former players, managers, and cheerleaders
5:30 p.m. – Doors open to the public
6:15 p.m. – Buffet dinner
7 p.m. – Live auction and short program
Items for the live auction include a three-night stay at a cabin near Custer, South Dakota, four tickets to the Iowa/Minnesota football game, four tickets to the Iowa State/Oklahoma State football game, four tickets to the Minnesota Vikings/Pittsburgh Steelers football game including an overnight stay in a three-bedroom condo in downtown Minneapolis, a replica of a 1970's football helmet, and a signed autographed football by Barry Alvarez and all of his former players, managers and cheerleaders.
The auctioneer will be Frank Fox of the Fox Auction Company.
It won't be long until Barry Alvarez returns to Mason City. Here are all the details.
A limited number of tickets will be available at the door that evening.
Entrance to Music Man Square should be the east entrance due to the construction on Delaware Avenue.
Any questions please call Phil Johnson at 641-423-7070.