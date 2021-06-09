 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Future Is Now Campaign' receives $15,000 pledge
0 comments
alert top story

'Future Is Now Campaign' receives $15,000 pledge

{{featured_button_text}}

Mason City Community Schools “The Future Is Now” campaign has received a pledge of $15,000 from Clear Lake Bank & Trust.

 “We are thrilled to be able to support the Mason City Community Schools in providing new facilities built to support the success of our student athletes, as well as make Mason City a destination for holding many large athletic events,” said Danielle, VP of Consumer Lending and Retail Branch Manager for the Mason City West Clear Lake Bank & Trust. “This will have a great impact on our economy in North Iowa, and we can’t wait to see how our students, residents, and local businesses will benefit.

The Future Is Now Campaign Donation

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The Future Is Now” campaign was created to support the expansion project for the Mason City High School athletics facilities. The expansion includes a new swimming pool area, fieldhouse, and a strength and conditioning area.

All of the funds raised by the campaign will go toward making the new facilities top notch.

The anticipated project completion date is July 1, 2022.

For more information on how to support the “The Future Is Now” campaign, contact campaign chairperson Phil Johnson at (641) 423-7070.

Just $1 for 6 months of your community's news

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Keeping vengeful ghosts at bay in this mysterious California mansion

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News