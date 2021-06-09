'Future Is Now Campaign' receives $15,000 pledge

Mason City Community Schools “The Future Is Now” campaign has received a pledge of $15,000 from Clear Lake Bank & Trust.

“We are thrilled to be able to support the Mason City Community Schools in providing new facilities built to support the success of our student athletes, as well as make Mason City a destination for holding many large athletic events,” said Danielle, VP of Consumer Lending and Retail Branch Manager for the Mason City West Clear Lake Bank & Trust. “This will have a great impact on our economy in North Iowa, and we can’t wait to see how our students, residents, and local businesses will benefit.

“The Future Is Now” campaign was created to support the expansion project for the Mason City High School athletics facilities. The expansion includes a new swimming pool area, fieldhouse, and a strength and conditioning area.

All of the funds raised by the campaign will go toward making the new facilities top notch.

The anticipated project completion date is July 1, 2022.

For more information on how to support the “The Future Is Now” campaign, contact campaign chairperson Phil Johnson at (641) 423-7070.

