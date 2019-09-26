When Raquel Ramon started Harding Elementary, learning to read didn't come easily for her.
However, with help from the staff she not only learned how to read, but also developed a passion for it.
After Ramon died last month at age 25 due to illness, her family decided a good way to honor her memory would be to raise funds to establish a reading program at Harding in her name, as well as planting a memorial tree.
Donations can be made through the Facebook page, "Tree and Books for Raquel Ramon."
Around $2,500 has been raised so far.
“Raquel was a book lover. She loved to read and to collect books," said her sister, Savanna Ramon, a 2010 Mason City High School graduate now living in Coralville.
"Raising money to be able to help other young people start their collection of books or add to their curiosity and joy of reading will be the perfect way to honor and remember Raquel by," she said.
She referred to an essay her sister wrote for a class about books and reading.
“Books can be an escape, you read them and you can become someone else, go somewhere new, and do things you never believed possible in real life," Raquel wrote.
In her essay, she mentioned her favorite authors, including J.K. Rowling and Tamora Pierce.
She also gave credit to her fourth-grade teacher, Nancy Wiltsie, who "was so passionate about books it rubbed off on me."
Ramon borrowed books from the school library and from Wiltsie's personal collection, but she wanted books she could keep.
She began buying her own at garage sales and eventually had several bookshelves full.
Ramon also began writing her own stories.
She wasn't able to finish high school due to her illness, but in 2017 she received her GED and earned a scholarship to North Iowa Area Community College for the 2018-19 school year, according to her obituary.
Harding Principal Brooke Brunsvold said plans for a reading program in Ramon's name aren't concrete yet, "but the goal is to get books into children's hands that they can take home with them and keep."
"We are really touched and excited about the opportunity," she said.
