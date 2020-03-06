Fundraising efforts underway for North Iowan injured in crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A bid can be submitted by commenting on an item. The auction will close at 9 a.m. March 23.

A public Facebook group has also been created to pray for Pals called "Brandi's prayer warriors."

Also, in February, Pals’ brother Brandon Flurer started a GoFundMe page to raise $10,000 for her, so she and her boyfriend won’t have to worry about their normal bills and expenses, like rent and utilities, while she recovers from her injuries.

Since Feb. 15, the “Fundraising for Brandi” GoFundMe page has raised more than $3,300.

There is also a benefit planned for Pals on Saturday, March 28, at The Red Shed Event Center, 908 Second St. NW, in Clarion.

The benefit will feature an auction and a bake sale. Doors open at 2 p.m. A meal begins at 3 p.m. and the auction starts at 4 p.m.

The proceeds from the benefit will assist Pals with current and future medical bills.