You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fundraising efforts underway for North Iowan injured in crash
0 comments
alert top story

Fundraising efforts underway for North Iowan injured in crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Brandi Pals

Brandi Pals, 19, of Clear Lake remains hospitalized at Mayo Clinic in Rochester after a two-vehicle crash in February. 

Family and friends are rallying behind a Clear Lake woman who remains hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash last month.

Brandi Pals, 19, has been at Mayo Clinic in Rochester since Feb. 12 after her vehicle was struck by a bus at the intersection of South Eighth Street and 27th Avenue South in Clear Lake.

Pals, the daughter of Thomas Pals and Shelly Wander, has worked with ABCM Corp. since high school. She is currently a certified nursing assistant at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

“She loves music and dancing and she always brought a smile to residents’ faces,” said Lauren McWhorter, Pals’ friend and coworker. “She always went above and beyond to make them smile.”

In February, Pals’ coworkers at Oakwood Care Center launched an online auction called “BIDDING4BRANDI” on Facebook to support her.

The auction, which can be found in the BIDDING4BRANDI Facebook group, contains more than 70 gift certificates and items donated by area businesses, McWhorter said, noting photos of new items are uploaded as they’re received.

She said it’s Oakwood Care Center’s hope to raise more than $4,000 for Pals.

A bid can be submitted by commenting on an item. The auction will close at 9 a.m. March 23.

Brandi Pals

Brandi Pals, 19, of Clear Lake remains hospitalized at Mayo Clinic in Rochester after a two-vehicle crash in February. 

A public Facebook group has also been created to pray for Pals called "Brandi's prayer warriors."

Also, in February, Pals’ brother Brandon Flurer started a GoFundMe page to raise $10,000 for her, so she and her boyfriend won’t have to worry about their normal bills and expenses, like rent and utilities, while she recovers from her injuries.

Since Feb. 15, the “Fundraising for Brandi” GoFundMe page has raised more than $3,300.

There is also a benefit planned for Pals on Saturday, March 28, at The Red Shed Event Center, 908 Second St. NW, in Clarion.

The benefit will feature an auction and a bake sale. Doors open at 2 p.m. A meal begins at 3 p.m. and the auction starts at 4 p.m.

The proceeds from the benefit will assist Pals with current and future medical bills.

There is also an account set up at Clear Lake Bank and Trust called “Brandi Pals Benefit,” where people can stop and donate directly.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News