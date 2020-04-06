Fundraiser for family of missing Mason City boater tops $20K in less than a week

The family of the missing Mason City boater Adam VanSyoc has received overwhelming financial support within the past week.
A GoFundMe page started on March 31 has raised more than $21,000 for VanSyoc’s wife, Mandy, and their four children.
“It’s evidence of his success in making a difference in people’s lives,” said Jeri Bell, a longtime family friend and GoFundMe fundraiser organizer. “That’s huge, and it’s overwhelming.”
Bell said she started the GoFundMe page to help VanSyoc’s family, which is experiencing the “nightmare no one wants to live,” with its current and future needs.
According to the GoFundMe page, VanSyoc was the family’s primary provider.
“Their world is upside down right now, and they’ll need help facing their new reality,” Bell said.
VanSyoc, 43, has been missing since March 27 when he fell out of a fishing boat after it struck cables on the Winnebago River near Hanlontown. A second man on the boat was not injured.
The search for VanSyoc continues along the river with the help of family, friends, volunteers and Worth County officials.
In the first day, the GoFundMe page for VanSyoc’s family raised nearly $9,000.
As of 2 p.m. on Monday, the fundraiser had garnered $21,425 from 249 donors near and far. The page has been shared more than 2,400 times.
“It won’t even touch what they need, but it’s a start,” Bell said.
A vigil was held along the Winnebago River near where VanSyoc went missing Sunday evening with a small group of family and friends.
For more information about the Adam VanSyoc family’s GoFundMe page, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/1yryw3emeo.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
