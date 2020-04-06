Fundraiser for family of missing Mason City boater tops $20K in less than a week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The family of the missing Mason City boater Adam VanSyoc has received overwhelming financial support within the past week.

A GoFundMe page started on March 31 has raised more than $21,000 for VanSyoc’s wife, Mandy, and their four children.

“It’s evidence of his success in making a difference in people’s lives,” said Jeri Bell, a longtime family friend and GoFundMe fundraiser organizer. “That’s huge, and it’s overwhelming.”

Bell said she started the GoFundMe page to help VanSyoc’s family, which is experiencing the “nightmare no one wants to live,” with its current and future needs.

According to the GoFundMe page, VanSyoc was the family’s primary provider.

“Their world is upside down right now, and they’ll need help facing their new reality,” Bell said.

VanSyoc, 43, has been missing since March 27 when he fell out of a fishing boat after it struck cables on the Winnebago River near Hanlontown. A second man on the boat was not injured.