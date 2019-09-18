As various facets of the long-gestating River City Renaissance project in Mason City come into focus and become more defined, there are questions that pop up and then linger.
The latest example unfolded Tuesday night during the Mason City Council's meeting at the public library.
In addition to budget items about hiring approvals and special designations for certain days, there was a recommendation from City Administrator Aaron Burnett that the council approve a $50,000 fundraising request from The Music Man Square to "help kickoff their fundraising efforts."
And though the action item was unanimously approved by Councilmen John Jaszewski, John Lee, Joshua Masson, Will Symonds and Tom Thoma the public comments were not as neatly cleaved.
John Barron, the former board president of the Mason City Foundation (which oversees The Music Man Square), came to the microphone with a list of questions for both council and current Mason City Foundation members to ponder:
"Could other non-profit groups suddenly apply for a gift and expect rapid action for approval? What would be the limiting factors for other groups? Did Music Man provide the council members with their most recent financial statement with their gift request for your review? What is the status of any outstanding loans? Is The Music Man Square solvent?"
Before anyone else had time to answer those questions, Barron argued another point.
"(I) hardly think there's enough time to reflect on the seriousness of this matter. On other matters, the city has taken its time," Barron said.
Visit Mason City Executive Director Lindsey James expressed her support for The Music Man Square funding by listing off facts about both Meredith Willson and the musical that cemented his legacy. She pointed to his working with the Armed Forces Radio Service during World War II and playing in John Philip Sousa's band.
"We should remember the positive impact he had on this community," James remarked near the end of her five minutes.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the Mason City Foundation, which oversees The Music Man Square, the length of time it has taken to complete the project has meant that it needed to delay fundraising and maintenance because of modifications and improvements needed to fit with a skywalk that would connect the grounds to the forthcoming hotel across the street.
That's what current board president Dalena Barz told those in attendance when she stepped up to speak in defense of the funding which would come from the city's hotel-motel money.
She said that council members had been appraised and informed of the issue well before her letter went into the council agenda just this past Friday. And she tried to remind people the part that the foundation plays in the River City Renaissance.
"This isn't just a non-profit, it's a critical part of the River City Renaissance," Barz said.
Mason City resident Max Weaver didn't dispute Willson's achievements or directly argue against The Music Man Square's place in the overall project but he did echo Barron's concerns about timing.
Specifically, Weaver compared what the purveyors of the forthcoming bar and grill inside of Southbridge Mall had to go through for their loan process versus the funding request made by the Mason City Foundation which was only made public on Friday.
His solution for the issue placed responsibility on one particular person: Gatehouse Capital's David Rachie who has worked with the city to bring a downtown hotel.
"Citizens don't have to do it, let him do it," Weaver said. His thought was that some of the past money Rachie has received could go toward helping The Music Man Square fund raise.
When it was the council's turn to wade in, John Lee tried to counter that particular point by saying that where the money is coming from matters a great deal.
"If this was general funds, it would be a vastly different discussion," he said. His colleague John Jaszewski: "Anything we can do to enhance Mason City as a tourist destination."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.