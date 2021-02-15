Frigid weather sees Alliant Energy, other utilities urging customers to conserve

Frigid weather that has sent temperatures plunging across Middle America also had power and gas utilities urging customers to dial down the thermostat.
Utility companies serving Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri issued pleas Sunday and Monday for customers to conserve power as temperatures plummeted and demand for energy soared across the Plains.
“Much as it does in summer, high demand can put additional strain on our system," a message from Omaha Public Power District to customers read. “We are seeing similar effects now, only this time with record cold instead of heat.”
The warnings came as Texas officials initiated rolling power outages in that state Monday morning as a winter storm dropped snow, ice and temperatures.
Further north, the National Weathers Service showed temperatures dropped to nearly 30 below in parts of western and northern Nebraska overnight into early Monday, sending the wind chill to as low as nearly 50 below in some places. The weather service issued a wind chill advisory for most of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri into Tuesday. A winter storm warning that expected up to 5 inches of snow on Monday also was issued for the southern half of Missouri and parts of southeastern Kansas.
Besides Omaha Public Power District, other utilities issuing pleas to conserve energy through Wednesday included Nebraska Public Power District, Evergy in Kansas City, Missouri, and Summit Natural Gas serving parts of Missouri.
Here in North Iowa, Alliant Energy is also reminding its customers about ways energy usage can be conserved.
Noting the demand for natural gas has increased amid the regional cold spell in a press release Monday afternoon, Alliant Energy said its projections promise enough supply to offer customers uninterrupted service, and that crews will be prepared to respond to "any event that impacts energy services to its customers."
The release additionally noted that along with additional energy usage to heat homes amid the extreme cold will likely come increased heating bills.
Alliant Energy customers who need support paying their bills can dial 2-1-1 or visit alliantenergy.com/energyassistance for information about available assistance options, which include the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Hometown Care Energy Fund.
Alliant customers can track their energy usage through the My Account option on its website.
The release offered the following tips to reduce energy usage and still safely maintain inside temperatures while the furnace keeps running to warm your home:
- "Turn your thermostat down at night and when you’re away.
- Open shades during the day to let the sun come in. Close the shades at night to help retain heat.
- Seal windows and block drafts around doorways.
- Turn off fans. Kitchen and bath ventilating fans can blow out heated air if they are left on.
- Keep garage doors closed.
- Limit opening exterior doors.
- Make sure air vents and radiators are not blocked or obstructed.
- Keep the intake and exhaust clear of ice and snow.
- Do not use your oven or a grill to heat your home."
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.