Friends of the Trolley Trail Earth Day cleanup will take place this weekend
Friends of the Trolley Trail Earth Day cleanup will take place this weekend

Earth Day trash cleanup (copy)

From 2015: Despite the wet ground, Adam Shaffer, Mason City, picks up trash in Mason City's Central Park.

 AARON THOMAS, Globe Gazette

Friends of the Trolley Trail will pick up trash this Saturday, April 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Those who wish to participate can pick up bags and a map of the trail from Randy Cram at the intersection of Trolley Trail and Killdeer Avenue. On the map, the trail will be divided into sections, and participants claim one of those particular sections as their cleanup area. 

Participants are encouraged to pick up on both sides of the highway if they have time; full bags can be left off the shoulder of the highway to be picked up. 

Trolley Trail is located on the south side of B-35 between Mason City and Clear Lake.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

