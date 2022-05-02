Franklin Rural Electric Cooperative announces education support

Franklin Rural Electiric Cooperative (REC) announced several students were receiving support in their education on Monday.

Basin Power Electric Cooperative Scholarship Winners

A $1,000 Basin Electric Power Cooperative scholarship was awarded to Kennedy Dodd, son of Aaron and Shayna Dodd, of Ackley. Kennedy is a senior at AGWSR High School.

A $500 runner-up scholarship was awarded to Cannon Craighton, son of Kevin and Jennie Craighton, of Sheffield. Craighton is a senior at West Fork.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic excellence, work experience, along with school and community activities says a release.

Franklin REC scholarship recipients

Three $500 "Commitment to Community" scholarships were awarded by Franklin REC. The three recipients were:

Delaney Christianson - West Fork High School

Kennedy Dodd - AGWSR High School

Isabella Noelck - Hampton-Dumont High School

These three showed commitment to their community by volunteering in organizations in their community says the release. Applicant's parents or guardians must be members of Franklin REC.

Hampton-Dumont student to represent Franklin REC on a trip to Washington, D.C.

Franklin REC annually sponsors a local student to participate in the Iowa Rural Electric Youth Tour in Washington, D.C. The tour will be held this year from June 18 to June 24 and is all-expense paid.

Students must be a high school sophomore or junior living in the Hampton-Dumon, CAL, West Fork, or AGSWR school districts or parents being a member of Franklin REC. The selection process included a test and interview with a panel of judges from the community according to a release.

Hampton-Dumont sophomore Lily Strother, daughter of Tyler and Mandy Strother, was selected to represent Franklin REC during the 2022 Youth Tour.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

