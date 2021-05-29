Frank Lloyd Wright to visit Mason City businesses throughout June

Many people visit Mason City on the occasion of their special anniversary or birthday for a fun and memorable time.

One such famous person coming to Mason City during his June birthday month is known worldwide as America’s greatest architect. Along with celebrating his 154th birthday, he is here to celebrate the community that has honored his legacy and preserved the Stockman House and the Historic Park Inn Hotel, both prime examples of his Prairie School Architecture.

Yes, Frank Lloyd Wright will be in Mason City and will be visiting businesses of interest to him. From June 1-5 he will be at Brick Furniture. Mr. Wright is pleased to see home accents there that he has inspired and handsome Arts ‘n Crafts furnishings that reflect the practicality of his designs. For each week of June the Globe Gazette will announce his locations.

Mr. Wright invites visitors to tour the Stockman House to experience the beautiful simplicity of a Wright-designed home as well as see some of his authentic furniture designs.

The Stockman House is open for regularly scheduled tours beginning June 3. Tour times and related information are available at www.stockmanhouse.org.

