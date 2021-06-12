Frank Lloyd Wright stops for strawberries and tea

After days of biking around town in the heat checking out the Prairie School architecture his Stockman House inspired, Frank Lloyd Wright will be chillin’ at Jitters Coffee Bar June 14-20.

While Jitters has a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks and a variety of teas, Mr. Wright prefers tea. One ritual of Wright’s and his apprentices was that they would all join for tea at the end of their work hours.

Jitters will be honoring Wright’s birthday month with the “Frank Lloyd Wright Special”, a refreshing strawberry green tea served either iced or hot. After all, June brings the strawberry season, and Mr. Wright looked forward to having strawberries on his annual birthday cake, which was layered with strawberries and cream!

The traditional Frank Lloyd Wright birthday cake recipe is available at the Robert E. McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center through the month of June. Stop in and pick up your copy! The Architectural Interpretive Center is open on Monday 10-Noon; Thursday & Friday 1-3; Saturday 10-3; & Sunday 1-3.

