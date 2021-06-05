Frank Lloyd Wright on wheels

Following the construction of the 1908 Stockman House, the extent of Frank Lloyd Wright’s influence in Mason City can be found everywhere. Recently built Prairie School styled homes, as well as commercial or professional buildings are in every quadrant.

The northwest area of Mason City has a unique collection of early Prairie Style homes built by local architects between 1910 and 1923. To help the public locate these older Prairie School styled relics, Wright on the Park together with Visit Mason City will soon be printing tour maps for folks interested in discovering them. The map will be geared for self-touring by bicycle.

When Mr. Wright found out about the bike map project, he was excited to see the homes. So this upcoming week, June 7-12, Mr. Wright will be at Wayne’s Ski & Cycle to pick out a pair of wheels to do some exploring. At his age he may prefer to ride on one of their new e-bikes!

Note that Frank Lloyd Wright’s 154th birthday is June 8. He is visiting Mason City during his birthday month in honor of the community that preserved his revolutionary architecture.