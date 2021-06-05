 Skip to main content
Frank Lloyd Wright on wheels
Frank Lloyd Wright on wheels

The Stockman House was Frank Lloyd Wright's first design in Mason City prior to his being commissioned for the Park Inn project. 

Following the construction of the 1908 Stockman House, the extent of Frank Lloyd Wright’s influence in Mason City can be found everywhere.   Recently built Prairie School styled homes, as well as commercial or professional buildings are in every quadrant. 

The northwest area of Mason City has a unique collection of early Prairie Style homes built by local architects between 1910 and 1923.  To help the public locate these older Prairie School styled relics, Wright on the Park together with Visit Mason City will soon be printing tour maps for folks interested in discovering them.  The map will be geared for self-touring by bicycle.  

When Mr. Wright found out about the bike map project, he was excited to see the homes.  So this upcoming week, June 7-12, Mr. Wright will be at Wayne’s Ski & Cycle to pick out a pair of wheels to do some exploring. At his age he may prefer to ride on one of their new e-bikes!

Stebens spins a yarn with 'Charlotte's Web' show

Note that Frank Lloyd Wright’s 154th birthday is June 8. He is visiting Mason City during his birthday month in honor of the community that preserved his revolutionary architecture. 

By the way, if you bike over to the Robert E. McCoy Architectural Interpretive Center to see the new gallery exhibit, “Building the Prairie,” you will be able to secure your bike on one of the handy bike racks, and Frank Lloyd Wright will greet you at the door! 

The Architectural Interpretive Center is next door to the Stockman House and will be open on Monday 10-Noon; Thursday and Friday 1-3; Saturday 10-3; and Sunday 1-3.

