{{featured_button_text}}

This year's Leadership North Iowa class wants to encourage more selfies.

Specifcally, selfies in Mason City.

In recent years, the Leadership North Iowa group has completed a community impact project as part of its class. This year’s class partnered with Visit Mason City on a project to promote tourism and highlight Mason City’s attractions and assets.

Selfie frame in Central Park

Members of Leadership North Iowa work to install a selfie frame in Central Park. #masoncityIA

The LNI business professionals researched and planned the “Frame Mason City” project to install large photo frames at prominent locations in the city, funded by Visit Mason City. The frames allow people to capture themselves in the city with important landmarks, with the added benefit of promoting the community on social media.

The group met on July 26 to install the frames: the first in Central Park in the southeast corner, then East Park by the “heart rock." 

The goal is to add more frames in the future to create a trail, so visitors and residents are encouraged to see all of the area’s most popular attractions and capture their time in Mason City. Each frame will have a different theme based on location, however all will have a similar look/brand with the hashtag #MasonCityIA to be used in social media campaigns.

Local businesses were used throughout the entire project.

Leadership North Iowa, which started in 1983, is a program of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce. The program provides leadership training for up-and-coming business people from the North Iowa area.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments