Fourth of July weekend festivities roll on in Clear Lake

From relaxing on the beach to getting portraits drawn by Blue Ribbon Caricatures, people from all over the Midwest gathered in downtown Clear Lake for the Lakeside Vendor Market, Evans United Shows Carnival and bingo on Saturday afternoon.

Traffic on U.S. Highway 18 was more jammed in the afternoon as cars were turning onto Eighth Street in Clear Lake. Saturday night allowed musical fans to enjoy live music from County Line Drive.

On Sunday, the vendor market opens at 11 a.m. with the carnival and bingo starting at noon. The Clear Lake Municipal Band will perform from 8:30-10 p.m. followed by fireworks over Clear Lake.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

