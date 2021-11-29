Four Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

Four veterans were honored during a Quilts of Valor Ceremony at Ken and Diane Emersons’ home in Osage, on Friday Evening, November 12. Two of the local honorees were Bill Clark and Jerry Brandau of rural Osage, along with Dennis Willemssen of Charles City, and Joe Stoltz, of Elk River Minnesota.

Mary Williams of Charles City, who is Leader of the Floyd County Quilts of Valor, presided over the ceremony. During her remarks Williams stated the Quilts of Valor Program began in 2003 and since its humble beginnings, has given out over 280,000 red, white and blue quilts, which have been presented to veterans in appreciation for their service to our country. During the ceremony Williams used the quote, “Veterans write a blank check made payable to the United States of America to uphold and defend our Constitution for any amount up to, and including their life.”

Recipient of a quilt, Bill Clark of Osage entered the Army in 1968 and received his Basic Training at Fort Bliss Texas. From February 1969 to February 1970 Clark served with the First Air Calvary Infantry in Vietnam. Wounded, he received the Purple Heart and the Silver Star and rose to the rank of Sargent E-5.

Joe Stoltz of Elk River Minnesota, entered the Army in 1974 and received his Basic Training at Fort Jackson South Carolina. He later served with the 23rd Engineer Group in Fort Richardson, Alaska. He assisted with the evacuation of Saigon Vietnam in 1975. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, and rose to the rank of E-4.

Dennis Willemssen of Charles City, was a member of the Army from 1968 through 1971. He served as an engineer in Vietnam, and received two Accommodation Medals and the Bronze Star. He rose to the rank of E-5.

Jerry Brandau of rural Osage served in the Air Force for over 21 years. He received his Basic Training at Lackland, Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He served as a Communication Officer, and received various Accommodation Medals, Meritorious Award, Humanitarian Award, and the Bronze Star. He rose to the rank of Major E-4.

Bonnie (Clark) Huber of Charles City, initiated the idea to honor the four servicemen as she pieced and sewed the tops for each of the mens’ quilts. Becky Lindaman of Charles City, Gwen Suntken of Mason City, and Lori Clark of Osage donated their time and talents to long-arm quilt the patriotic quilts. Huber, who wanted to honor her brother, Bill Clark, and Brother-In Law Joe Stoltz, and her other two friends said she initiated the project, “To share an appreciation for our veterans, and to honor them. They deserve this,” said Huber.

