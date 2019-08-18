Those who have strong opinions about how their tax dollars are being spent on education are about to get the opportunity to get involved.
The Mason City Community School District urges Iowans passionate about education to consider running in the Nov. 5 school board election. The school district has four seats up for election, and nominations for open seats can be filed between Aug. 26 and Sept. 19.
Those whose seats are up for election are Lorrie Lala, Doug Campbell, Brent Seaton and Scott Warren.
School board members play significant roles in their communities – they are charged with accountability for student learning, determining educational goals, setting policy, overseeing school finances and more.
School board members are elected to serve four-year terms, with elections taking place in odd-numbered years. Those elected receive no pay.
See all key dates and deadlines at www.ia-sb.org/getonboard.
Nomination papers for school board seats are available from the board secretary, Cherie Yoder, at the Administrative Center Business Office, 1515 S. Pennsylvania Ave., 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
School board candidates must obtain the signatures of at least 1% of the qualified electors of the district or 50 electors.
Those who have questions about the process, please contact board secretary Cherie Yoder by email: cyoder@masoncityschools.org.
