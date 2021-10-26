Four new apartments coming to Federal Plaza

Melissa Fabian loves to know the stories behind the items she salvages for reuse.

It was that way with the inner-city Detroit home she rehabilitated, and it's that way with many of the architectural features of her new Mason City store, Simply Nourished.

Fabian can tell you not only the full history of her building, 13-15 Federal Ave. S., but also why it has two numbers (the bank that formerly inhabited one of the buildings knocked down the shared wall that separated the lower part of the two), and that one corner in the back of her store was once the denim department of Bergo's.

And it will be that way with the four apartments Fabian will build from the historic debris of the upper floor of her building.

"It was always my plan, from the time I first toured the building," Fabian said of her vision to turn the upper level of the building into housing. But even the most humble of rehabbing dreams require money, and Fabian was thinking big.

Her plan was to rehab each of the four roughly 1,200-square-foot apartments one by one, using the proceeds from each to begin work on the next. The project is expected to cost about $1 million. But last year, when Congress passed the CARES Act, a bill providing federal pandemic-related relief funding, a new source of money became available through the state's economic development authority.

The state received $21 million in Community Development Block Grant money to award to projects that met one of three national objectives: prevention and elimination of slum and blight, benefiting low to moderate income persons or meeting an urgent need.

Steven Van Steenhuyse, the city's director of development services, said while he doesn't have exact numbers, anecdotally there's little question the city is in dire need of rental housing. Van Steenhuyse pointed to a recent project by local dentist Jay Lala, who renovated the upper floor of the Northwestern Hall building on North Federal Avenue with the aid of Main Street Mason City, which applied for and received a Main Street Iowa grant on Lala's behalf. Seven new apartments came from that project.

Back in 2013, Lala did the same with the upper floors of the building where his business, Central Park Dentistry, is housed, creating 13 apartments there.

They are all always full with a waiting list, Van Steenhuyse said.

Emily Ginneberge, executive director of Main Street Mason City, agrees. And Ginneberge says it's not just young professionals seeking out this housing.

"We have an abundance of spaces downtown that could be turned into housing," she said. "And we and the city can help." Ginneberge cited as an example a Mason Street Iowa program that provides initial planning expertise to someone looking to convert space into housing.

There is also an unprecedented amount of federal money available for projects like Lala's and Fabian's right now, according Van Steenhuyse.

"There's probably no better time than now to do something like this," Van Steenhuyse said. "I don't see this happening again in my lifetime."

Under the CDBG program, the city is required to apply for the money on behalf of the developer, and the Mason City City Council gave its OK to apply for Fabian in September. She was awarded a $500,000 grant. Three of the four apartments Fabian will create must be rented to applicants within a certain income level - for example, a couple applying to live there cannot earn more than $47,000 annually. That's roughly 80% of area's median income.

"This is housing for workforce that's all throughout our downtown and it's an important aspect to making sure we're able to house those individuals," Mason City City Administrator Aaron Burnett told the city council before it approved applying for the grant.

Fabian's passion for the project is on clear display as she walks the upper floors of her building. Amid the broken vintage '50s ceiling tiles and green-colored walls, her vision comes to life.

The wall of windows that once were part of the bank president's office will now bring light into a new bedroom space. A blank wall will get sliding glass doors so the new resident can walk out onto the roof onto a private patio. Another apartment will take advantage of the building's pitched roof and feature exposed beams. A mid-century cast iron kitchen sink with attached workspace and drawers waits for cleaning up and installation in its new home.

Each apartment will tell its own story of the people and businesses that came there before.

"I'm not really the owner [of the building]," Fabian said. "I'm really just the caretaker of its history. My hope is that more people will do that."

