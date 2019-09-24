Mason City Police officers continue to investigate the shots fired incident reported Saturday morning.
Since then, search warrants have been served at two residences and two vehicles in Mason City, and four arrests have been made, according to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.
Police did not disclose the location where the warrants were served. Officers seized several firearms, narcotics, ammunition and shell casings, according to the release.
Arrested are: Jonathan Allen Scott, 20, for interference with official acts; Mario Francisco Garza Jr., 26, for carrying weapons; Shyniece Shanell Ward, 19, for a failure to appear; and Donavan James Ward, 18, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional institution and unlawful consumption of alcohol. Ward also had an outstanding warrant for serious assault from a previous incident.
The press release did not indicate when the four were taken into custody.
To date, no one has identified themselves as a victim to the police in the shooting incident that started the investigation. Police were called to the scene of a possible shooting at Enterprise Alley and Washington Avenue along 12th Street Northwest at 2:13 a.m.
Officers found bullet casings and blood at the scene. At least two vehicles were involved and there was an altercation that happened before shots were fired, according to an earlier press release issued by the police.
During the investigation that followed, patrol officers recognized the description of one of the vehicles provided by a witness. That vehicle was located a short time later on South Washington Avenue, according to the release.
Officers applied for a search warrant for the vehicle and a residence on South Washington Avenue. The North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group was called in to serve the search warrant. The warrant was executed without issue and the investigation is ongoing.
At 9:30 a.m., a heavily armed police presence was seen at a home on the 700 block of South Washington Avenue. Around 10 a.m. a man was seen being taken out of the house in handcuffs, and put in police car. Officers were also seen going in and out of the property and taking photos.
If you have information or are a witness to this incident, please call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.
