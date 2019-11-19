A traffic stop in rural Clear Lake led to the discovery of a meth lab and drugs, and the arrest of four North Iowans.
Around 10:30 p.m., Sunday, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s officers responded to a call of a suspicious person and pulled a vehicle over on the 7000 block of 315th Street, north of Clear Lake.
The driver, Shawn Hedin, 57, of Clear Lake, fled on foot and was apprehended after a brief chase. Hedin was arrested for interference with official acts, driving while barred, a drug charge on an outstanding Floyd County warrant, and two failure to appear charges on Cerro Gordo County warrants.
A second man in the vehicle, Edward Sharpe II, 41, of Mason City, was arrested on a charge of driving under suspension, stemming from the incident.
Information gathered at the scene of the traffic stop led officers to execute a search warrant at 7368 315th St., Clear Lake, for a known, wanted subject.
Additional evidence at the home prompted further search warrants, which uncovered a meth lab, quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana, numerous drug paraphernalia, and other unknown substances.
Officers arrested Alena Bangs, 51, of Clear Lake, on five outstanding Cerro Gordo warrants for failure to appear, as well as possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sherrie Stockdale, 48, of Clear Lake, was also arrested at the house on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff’s officers were assisted by Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.
The incident is still under investigation and additional charges are pending. Hedin and Bangs remain in Cerro Gordo County Jail with bond totaling $9,500 and $3,100, respectively.
Mason City search warrant against person of interest in Huisentruit case remains sealed (with photos, video)
Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the March 17, 2018, edition of the Globe Gazette.
MASON CITY | The Mason City Police Department has executed a search warrant against a person of interest in the Jodi Huisentruit case, according to a nonprofit website dedicated to educating the public about the missing woman.
John Vansice, whose legal name is Arthur John Vansice, is named on the March 2017 search warrant for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and 2013 GMC 1500, findjodi.com reported Friday.
The warrant was sealed the same day, meaning no other information is publicly available about why the search was ordered, or what was discovered. In October 2017, a judge ordered the documents would remain sealed for another year.
The warrant is sealed because investigation in the case is ongoing, Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen said Friday. He said it's not unusual for search warrants in ongoing cases like Huisentruit's to be sealed.
"Release of information included in the search warrant could jeopardize that (Huisentruit) investigation," Dalen said.
The police department continues to actively work the 22-year-old case of the missing KIMT-TV anchorwoman, Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said via email to the Globe Gazette Friday.
“The search warrant you are referring to is part of our ongoing investigation,” Brinkley said. “We do not have any public comment at this time about the content of the search warrant or the person(s) named in it.”
Vansice, now 72 and living in Arizona, was an acquaintance of Huisentruit and is believed to be one of the last people to see the 27-year-old woman alive.
He videotaped a birthday party he threw for Huisentruit just days before her disappearance. Vansice said Huisentruit was at his house the night before her disappearance, watching that tape.
Vansice said he passed a polygraph test shortly after Huisentruit’s disappearance on June 27, 1995.
Huisentruit told a colleague she was on her way to work early that morning, but never showed up. Police found signs of a struggle outside her Mason City apartment. She was declared legally dead in May 2001.
In 2004, police checked the basement of a home formerly occupied by Vansice, but said the search yielded no new information.
However, Vansice remains a “person of interest” in the case, Lt. Frank Stearns told the Globe Gazette in 2010.
Anyone with information about Huisentruit’s disappearance is asked to contact Mason City Police Lt. Rich Jensen at 641-421-3636.
Vansice: I passed Huisentruit polygraph 'with flying colors'
MASON CITY | Police believe KIMT-TV newswoman Jodi Huisentruit was abducted as she went to her car in the parking lot at Key Apartments between 4 and 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Police Chief Jack Schlieper said Saturday the case is now being officially classified as an abduction and that a mid-1980s white Ford Econoline van is being sought in connection with the investigation.
"At least one witness saw a van in the parking lot shortly before 4 a.m.," Schlieper said at a press briefing Saturday afternoon. Also, he said, "Between 4 and 5 a.m., at least one scream was heard."
"I want to emphasize that the person or persons associated with the van are not necessarily suspects. They simply may have information that would help us in our investigation."
No information is known about the van's license plates, Schlieper said.
He said it is not known whether Huisentruit's occupation or public identity had anything to do with the abduction.
Schlieper said eight teams of investigators have been working since Tuesday and that more than 200 people have been interviewed. "Over the next few days, we'll be expanding our search area and expanding the number of people assisting with the investigation," he said.
The Mason City Fire Department and state Department of Natural Resources will continue to search the Winnebago River but there are no immediate plans to search other bodies of water, Schlieper said.
He said police have received 200 to 300 tips from the public. "We are in the process of computerizing the information from the tips in order to form a time line," he said.
Meanwhile, John Vansice of Mason City said Saturday he took a polygraph test in Cedar Falls Saturday "and passed with flying colors."
Vansice, 49, a district sales manager for Pfister Hybrid Seed Co., is believed to be the last person to see Huisentruit before her disappearance.
He said she stopped by his apartment Monday night to watch a video of a surprise birthday party he held for her early last month. Vansice described his association with the 27-year-old Huisentruit as a "father-daughter type relationship."
He said he met her last fall, shortly after he moved to Mason City from central Iowa. He was a neighbor of hers in the Key Apartments when he first moved to Mason City, he said.
Vansice said he took the polygraph test at the request of police. "I was offended at first, but now I understand. I'm glad I did this because it proves I had nothing to do with it," he said.
When asked about Vansice's remarks, Schlieper said, "Anyone who truly cares about Jodi's safety would not want to jeopardize that safety or our investigation by talking to the media about their involvement in our investigation."
A reward fund, which now totals more than $11,000 has been established through Cerro Gordo County Crime Stoppers for information concerning the case. Persons wishing to donate to the fund may do so by sending their contribution to Crime Stoppers, c/o Liberty Bank & Trust, PO Box 851, Mason City, Iowa, 50402.
Persons with information concerning the case should call Mason City police at 421-3636 or Crime Stoppers at 800-383-0088.
More polygraphs may have been given in Huisentruit case
Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the July 22, 1995, edition of the Globe Gazette.
MASON CITY - At least one more lie detector test may have been given as investigators continue their search for missing KIMT-TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit.
During a news conference Friday afternoon at the police station, Capt. Mike Halverson said the Division of Criminal Investigation had a team of polygraph experts in Mason City this week, but would neither confirm nor deny that tests were given.
"You'll have to draw your own conclusion," Halverson said.
Investigators believe Huisentruit, 27, was abducted as she went to her car in the parking lot at the Key Apartments between 4 and 5 a.m. June 27.
John Vansice of Mason City is the only person known to have taken a polygraph test since the investigation began.
Vansice, 49, a friend of the missing woman and a district sales manager for Pfister Hybrid Seed Co., is believed to have been the last person to see Huisentruit before her disappearance.
More than 800 interviews and leads have been checked out so far during the investigation, which has caught national attention. Halverson said he expects about 100 more leads and tips to be investigated.
A reward fund which now totals more than $26,000 has been established through Cerro Gordo County Crime Stoppers for information concerning the case. People who wish to donate to the fund may do so by sending their contributions to Crime Stoppers, c/o Liberty Bank & Trust, P.O. Box 851, Mason City, Iowa, 50402.
People with information concerning the case should call Mason City police at 421-3636 or Crime Stoppers at 800-383-0088.
Police chief's reflection on Huisentruit case: Somebody knows
Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the June 26, 2016, edition of the Globe Gazette.
MASON CITY | Somebody knows.
That's the stark reaction of Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley concerning the disappearance of KIMT morning anchor Jodi Huisentruit.
June 27 will mark the 21st anniversary of the day Huisentruit, 27, failed to show up for work at the television station for her 6 a.m. news broadcast.
Station management contacted police who headed to her residence at the Key Apartments. There, in the parking lot, officers found Huisentruit's car, plus a pair of red high-heel shoes, a blow dryer, hair spray and earrings strewn about, as if there had been a struggle.
Police believe she was abducted and have acted on thousands of tips they've received over the years, including one just last week.
Brinkley, who began his duties as police chief earlier this year and had been an officer in Ames before that, was well aware of the Huisentruit case before he came to Mason City.
"A lot of people think it's a cold case, but it's not. It is still an active investigation. We follow up on every tip we get and we always will.
"Someone out there knows what happened. You can't do something like this without telling someone. Someone knows," he said.
Brinkley said the Huisentruit case has been the subject of many television shows focusing on unsolved crimes and still gets extensive media attention, particularly on the anniversary of her disappearance.
"And that's OK," he said. "Anything that keeps it in the public eye is good.
The Huisentruit case file is voluminous and Brinkley intends to take the time to read every word of it.
"I would love to be able to close the file on this one," he said. "There are a lot of officers here and retired officers who feel the same way. The day that happens - the day we close this — that will be a very good day."
Search of Vancise's former Mason City home yields no new information, police say
Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the Dec. 14, 2004, edition of the Globe Gazette.
MASON CITY — A police investigation involving the former home of an acquaintance of missing TV anchorwoman Jodi Huisentruit has fueled speculation about developments in the case.
But police said Tuesday they have found no new information.
When police investigators checked the basement of 510 Sixth St. S.E. last week, some media outlets started reporting possible breaking news in the Huisentruit case.
Lt. Ron Vande Weerd of the Mason City Police Department said Tuesday night the department did go into the house last week, but the check did not provide any new developments.
The house was at one time occupied by John Vansice, and had been searched before, Vande Weerd said.
Vansice was an acquantance of Huisentruit and is believed to be one of the last people to have seen the KIMT-TV news anchorwoman before she disappeared in 1995.
"We were reviewing some information in our files," Vande Weerd told the Globe Gazette. "And as we often do, we went back to make sure we didn't miss anything."
Vande Weerd said police were recently told that there was an area in the basement where the cement appeared to be of a different age than the rest.
"But we didn't find anything that we didn't know before," he said.
KAAL-TV of Austin-Albert Lea and KSTP-TV of Minneapolis-St. Paul, both ABC affiliates, reported new developments in the case.
The television and Internet reports said police plan to return to examine concrete and "may dig up concrete in the home."
One television report said the owner said police may return to her home to drill holes to let cadaver dogs sniff it out.
Vande Weerd stopped short of saying police would never go back to the home, but he said there is no immediate plan to return or to drill holes.
Lt. Rich Jensen said the Mason City Police Department received several calls on Tuesday when the television stations aired the reports.
"We had one call from an ABC station in Chicago," Jensen said. "At one point we received a call from a neighbor who was concerned about media trucks in front of the house."
Jensen said officers responded to the neighborhood but there was no trouble.
Vansice, a seed corn salesman, threw a birthday party for Huisentruit just days before her disappearance. He videotaped the party, and says Huisentruit was at his house the night before her disappearance, watching that tape.
The home has changed hands since Huisentruit's disappearance and the current owners are not linked to the investigation.
In 1995, shortly after Huisentruit disappeared, Vansice said he took a polygraph test at the request of the police.
In a Globe Gazette story published July 2, 1995, Vansice said the polygraph proved he had nothing to do with Huisentruit's disappearance.
Vande Weerd said the police department will continue to review the case and follow any developments.
Huisentruit investigators live with frustration, hope
Editor's note: This article was originally appeared in the June 27, 2010, edition of the Globe Gazette.
There is a small, plastic card stuck behind a piece of electrical conduit that runs the length of wall near Lt. Frank Stearns desk.
“It’s Jodi’s driver’s license,” said Stearns, who is commander of investigations at the Mason City Police Department.
He glances at the card, showing a smiling Jodi Huisentruit, the KIMT-TV anchorwoman who disappeared 15 years ago today.
“I put it there to make sure I’d never forget. Now, I don’t really need it to remember,” Stearns said.
Stearns — and scores of others — have spent thousands of hours trying to unlock the mystery of Huisentruit’s disappearance.
Today’s anniversary brings with it frustration.
“We don’t know anymore today than we did on June 27, 1995,” Stearns said.
Tantalizingly little is known about what happened on that Tuesday morning.
It had been hot in Mason City the previous few days; over the weekend Civil War re-enactors had been fighting the Battle of Pleasant Hill in East Park in 95-degree heat, according to the Globe Gazette.
Huisentruit had just returned from “a road trip to Iowa City ... oh, we had fun! It was wild, partying and water skiing,” she wrote in her journal two nights before her disappearance.
Early Tuesday, then-KIMT producer Amy Kuns said she had called Huisentruit about 4 a.m. when Huisentruit did not show up for work. Huisentruit answered the telephone, saying she had overslept.
When Huisentruit failed to arrive at work by 7 a.m., KIMT management called authorities.
When police arrived at the Key Apartments at 600 N. Kentucky Ave., where Huisentruit lived, it was clear something bad had happened.
Items were scattered on the ground near Huisentruit’s Mazda Miata, indicating a struggle.
Then-Globe Gazette reporter Julie Birkedal wrote later, “Beyond the police officer keeping curious reporters and passers-by at bay were a pair of red pumps sitting on the ground near her car. When I went back later, a chalk line marked the place in the parking lot where the shoes had been.
“It seemed so out of kilter,” Birkedal wrote. “This was Mason City, the home of Meredith Willson, the Band Festival parade and ‘76 Trombones.’ It wasn’t the kind of place where people disappear.”
KIMT President and General Manager Steve Martinson recalled, “When I came in that morning we knew immediately it was serious; she was always someone who showed up for work.”
Martinson at that time was sales manager at the station.
“Investigators were interviewing everybody. Here we were in Mason City — and people go away forever? That’s not supposed to happen.”
Leads of any substance were few.
Neighbors at the apartments might have heard her scream; there was a report of a white van seen in the parking lot that morning.
At first the search was conducted in an area around the Key Apartments. Soon the perimeter widened over and over again, spiraling out as more hands became involved.
“Those first weeks we had FBI, DCI — not just investigators; we had teams of investigators,” Stearns said.
In just two days 30 people were interviewed by 15 investigators, according to Globe Gazette accounts.
An ABC-TV program on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance reported Huisentruit had spotted a van following her in October 1994, giving rise to speculation that a stalker was at work.
“But it never happened again, Stearns said. “We don’t rule anything out, but I really don’t think this is a case of stalking.”
A man Huisentruit was seeing socially at the time, John Vansice, remains “a person of interest,” said Stearns.
Vansice, 64, who saw Huisentruit the evening before she disappeared, today lives in Arizona. He passed a lie detector test after her disappearance.
Years go by
The anniversaries have clicked by: one year, then five, then 10.
By this 15th anniversary the cast of characters has markedly changed.
Martinson is one of about three employees who worked with Huisentruit who remain at the television station.
Three Mason City police chiefs have been in office since then. After the late Jack Schlieper, Dave Ellingson took over. Today, Mike Lashbrook is the chief. Lead investigators have come and gone.
Rewards offered early went unclaimed. They were eventually transferred to scholarships in Huisentruit’s hometown of Long Prairie, Minn.
A reward through local Crimestoppers remains in place.
“You think about it everyday,” Martinson said earlier this week. “It’s amazing that after 15 years no has been able to find out what’s happened.
“I am not being critical. I just can’t believe it. It blows my mind,” he said. “How can someone not tell anybody about it? After all this time?”
Curious leads; national spotlight
There has been no scarcity of odd happenings in connection with the case.
In 1998, investigators looked closely at Tony D. Jackson, a convicted Minnesota rapist who lived in Mason City at the time Huisentruit disappeared.
Allegedly Jackson made a reference — imbedded into a rap song — about a body buried in a silo in rural Johnson County, near Tiffin. No link was ever found.
The case took an even stranger turn in 2006, when an Anoka, Minn., woman reported that she saw the murder of Huisentruit — an account she later admitted she had made up. She was later fined and given 30 days in jail for filing a false report.
In 2008, Huisentruit’s journal ended up in the hands of a Globe Gazette reporter. The item had been sent anonymously, as it turned out, by the wife of former Police Chief Dave Ellingson. No explanation was ever given. The journal yielded little information concerning the case.
Huisentruit’s story was carried on national TV — “20/20,” “America’s Most Wanted” and “Unsolved Mysteries” among them, plus newspapers, magazines and hundreds of websites.
“We see a spike in tips” when the shows are re-run on cable channels, Stearns said.
Still, “not one” viable clue has emerged from the publicity, Stearns said.
“When you get down to basics, it’s like any other crime. Hard work is a big part of it — and luck is, too. And we haven’t caught a break on this case since Day One.”
Fifteen years later
“Today, I can be in Minneapolis, New York City, and I still have people ask: ‘Did you ever find her?’ ” Martinson said. “People do remember.”
The case has a new lead investigator for the MCPD. Jeremy Cole “will put new eyes” on the case, said Stearns.
Leads come to the MCPD, “weekly,” said Cole.
“Usually, about three a week — then you might not have one for awhile,” Cole said. “It just depends.”
“The hardest part is talking to the family,” Cole added, referring to Huisentruit’s sisters and mother.
“We want to solve this for them; they deserve that,” agreed Stearns.
There is hope.
Stearns said he still believes there is one person who saw a bit of something, heard that odd piece of conversation, who will give police the clue they need to break the case.
“It could be something that you think is not important — but it could make the case,” Stearns said.
Stearns has watched a host of investigators come and go — and then retire.
“I don’t want to be that guy,” Stearns said. “I want to get this done.”
Jodi's Journal
Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the June 22, 2008, edition of the Globe Gazette.
MASON CITY — In the days and months before she disappeared on June 27, 1995, Jodi Huisentruit’s top priority was her career.
Her daily life was filled with work, family and friends. She enjoyed travel, social activities and was looking for a special someone with whom to share her life.
The KIMT-TV morning news anchor had high hopes of moving to a larger-market television station.
“My No. 1 goal is to get a new job,” she wrote in a personal journal in April 1995, two months before her disappearance.
And in an entry Sunday, June 25, two days before she disappeared, she wrote, “Great friends (in Mason City), but professionally, I’m fed up. It’s difficult finding a new job and I’m confused about agents and what to do.”
Photocopies of the journal — a total of 84 pages — were sent to the Globe Gazette from an anonymous source earlier this month.
Law enforcement authorities have confirmed the copies are of the journal they found at her apartment early in the investigation.
The Mason City Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation say they are investigating who might have provided the Globe Gazette with the journal.
Huisentruit’s sister, JoAnn Nathe, told the Globe Gazette she knew her sister kept a diary or journal.
“She did a lot of self improvement things,” said Nathe. “Kept a journal, listened to tapes and took courses. Self improvement was important to her.”
Nathe said she has never seen her sister’s diary or journal and does not have a copy.
Speaking for the Huisentruit family, Nathe said the long period of time since the abduction is discouraging.
“It’s just such a cold case,” said Nathe. “Somebody knows something and we wish they’d come forward.”
It appears Huisentruit started the diary in January 1994 as part of an Anthony Robbins Success program.
In the first months she wrote diligently about her goals, efforts to improve in her profession and personal experiences.
“Remember,” she wrote in early 1994, “there is no time better than now to begin practicing being the best I can be and living the way I want to live.”
Throughout the first couple of months of 1994 Huisentruit had lengthy entries in the journal.
“I love news,” she wrote in a late January 1994 entry, “improve my career, make more money, communicate, have more impact on a larger audience. Get the Huisentruit name out. Make mom proud.
“I need to give myself five years in business,” Huisentruit wrote.
“I’m not where I want to be.”
Her goals included anchoring at a top 50 television station, getting rid of her accent, living in a warm state, having enough money to travel, and buying nice gifts and being generous.
In March 1994 the journal notes “beginning a new career hunt.”
She mentions Paula Zahn and Kathy Lee Gifford as role models.
Entries made in the second half of 1994 and in 1995 are more personal and focus more on documenting events in her life.
The May 31, 1994, entry states: “I’m recovering from Memorial Day Weekend, unbelievable — Indy 500 — a time of my life. Partied with so many wonderful people — Mario Andretti (world class racer), Joe Dumars (Detroit Pistons basketball player) and Tim Allen (TV star from ‘Home Improvement’). Had an incredible weekend.”
In October, Huisentruit and her mother, Jane, went on a cruise.
“Mom and I had a super cruise, we had the time of our life!” reads an Oct. 22, 1994, entry. “It was just a beautiful time.”
She shared a story about attending a safety briefing when her mother asked, “Will we have to wear life jackets the whole time we’re here?”
In several entries Jodi wrote about male friends and a love for dancing. On the cruise she met a man she liked.
“Why do I get hooked so fast?” she questioned. “I’m lonely here at times and would like to have someone to share my life with.
“Sure I meet men — but none that really strikes me, or who follows thru.”
On Valentine’s Day 1995, Jane Huisentruit sent her daughter a half-dozen roses for the second year in a row.
“The vase is beautiful,” Huisentruit wrote, “gold ribbon with clear jewel diamond cut gems. She is so sweet. They (the flowers) were used as the centerpiece of our interview set.”
Huisentruit also noted that her sister JoAnn called. “I’m blessed with a great family.”
In March 1995 Huisentruit wrote, “I stayed in Mason City this weekend to regroup, gather my thoughts and goals, read! And have Jodi time. I’ve enjoyed it. Church is very important to me as is putting myself and family … at the top.”
She continued, “I’m starting fresh at work this week — getting up at 3 a.m. — best newscast in the world — top 10 market — I really think I’ll market myself for AZ. — see what they think about my accent. Or I’ll move down there to produce.”
The final three entries in the journal — June 12, 13 and 25 — include the name of John Vansice, a friend who police have questioned in the case.
Sunday, June 11, 1995
“What a weekend, Surprise.
“My Mason City/Clear Lake friends thru a big party for me! At a lounge, wild.
It was in Clear Lake. They had a 16 gal keg — huge cake (with a skier) so much left.
“John Vansice grilled 150 pork burgers, we were dancing on tables … dancing everywhere … Everyone had a ball.
“Video camera was rolling, cameras were clicking — oh what fun!
“Life is so good. The party made me feel so good.”
Tuesday, June 13, 1995
“Last night John, … and I went to the Glen Miller Orchestra in Belmond. I have so many great viewers. People are so kind. This nice weather has me wild. I bought a new Mazda Miata, simply love it.”
Sunday, June 25, 1995
“Got home from a weekend road trip to Iowa City — oh we had fun! It was wild, partying and water skiing.
“We skied at the Coralville Res. I’m improving on the skis — hips up, lean, etc.
“John’s son Trent gave me some great ski tip advice.
“Today, Sunday, it was raining in Mason City so didn’t get any skiing in. I love it, it’s addicting.
“Great friends but professionally, I’m fed up. It’s difficult finding a new job and I’m confused about agent and what to do.”
Two days later, Tuesday, June 27, 1995, Huisentruit left for work early in the morning but never arrived.
She has been missing since that day.
More questions than answers 12 years after Huisentruit's disappearance
Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the June 27, 2007, edition of the Globe Gazette
MASON CITY — Police Capt. Mike Halverson led a 10-person crew of investigators that worked nearly around the clock for many days following Jodi Huisentruit’s disappearance on June 27, 1995.
Bill Basler was among the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents who worked with the Police Department.
Both logged thousands of hours asking questions, checking and rechecking stories.
Huisentruit, 27, a KIMT-TV morning news anchor, disappeared on her way to work. She had talked to a fellow worker early that morning, saying she was on her way to the station.
She has not been seen or heard from since.
“It started like any Tuesday,” said Halverson. “Then we got the call, went and started checking things out and there was something different from the very start.”
There continue to be more questions than answers.
Halverson and Basler both have retired.
It’s a cold case.
Many of the faces involved in the case have changed over the years, except the one indelible image: Jodi Huisentruit.
“People get promotions and others retire,” said Lt. Ron Vande Weerd of the Mason City Police Department.
Investigator Frank Stearns has become a lieutenant and is change of the department’s evening shift.
Investigator Al Haubrich, who handled the case after Stearns, has retired. Investigator David Tyler now heads the case.
Former Mason City Police Chief Jack Schlieper, who went on nationwide television talking about the case, left the department in 1997 and died in 2004.
“Basically, we do the best we can to pass the information, review what we have and follow any new leads,” said Vande Weerd.
“It’s a very large file,” he said. “And just last month we went through the whole thing and retagged all the documents.”
Vande Weerd said whenever something comes up, the case makes its way up the priority list.
Earlier this year, when a Minnesota woman claimed to have information, the department questioned her within days.
“It’s a very high profile case,” Vande Weerd said. “The media has been all over it and when it is in the news, we hear a lot of things. So there have been leads to check out.”
Halverson, who retired in 2005, said he is surprised 12 years have passed without an arrest.
“We had a lot of people on the case,” he said. “And we did a lot of preliminary interviews during the initial course of the investigation.”
As for the media attention, Halverson doesn’t think the camera and reporters got in the way.
“They had a job to do; we had a job to do,” he said. “And everyone pretty much worked together.”
Halverson thinks the person responsible for Huisentruit’s death was no stranger to North Iowa.
“I don’t think it was a mystery person who came here and stalked her and then grabbed her,” said Halverson. “I think the responsible party has been lucky so far.”
Basler, who retired in 2006 and now teaches criminal justice at North Iowa Area Community College, said the Mason City Police Department did a good job of gathering evidence.
“High profile cases, where the media is involved, are more difficult to work,” he said. “But in this particular missing person case, they got a lot of good information out early.
“And any time the case in in the headlines the phone rings,” Basler said. “And that is a good thing.”
Basler said the DCI’s file on the case has been turned over to Agent Chris Calloway.
“He is very familiar with the information,” said Basler. “We went over everything before I left. And I know he has worked on some things since I’ve gone.”
Time is an issue, said Basler.
“As is the case in all unsolved crimes, the longer time goes without an arrest, the more difficult they can be.”
But like many people, Basler still hasn’t given up hope. “As I always say, we’re only one phone call away from getting the information we need.”
August trial set for Anoka, Minn., woman
MASON CITY — A woman accused of providing false information to police about Jodi Huisentruit’s disappearance is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 23 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
Cynthia Marie Sweeney, 25, of Anoka, Minn., was charged with making a false report to a public safety entity and malicious prosecution. Both are serious misdemeanors punishable by a year in jail and a $1,500 fine on each count.
Investigators allege Sweeney intentionally provided false information about Jodi Huisentruit in December 2006.
The story prompted speculation about the unsolved case in both Minnesota and Iowa.
The false information included identifying people she claimed were responsible for kidnapping and murdering Huisentruit, the KIMT-TV newswoman who disappeared 1995.
In addition to providing the information to police, Sweeney contacted media and shared the story.
Sweeney is being represented by the public defender’s office.
Huisentruit’s case monitored online
Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the June 24, 2006, edition of the Globe Gazette.
MASON CITY — When Jodi Huisentruit disappeared 11 years ago, the World Wide Web was in its infancy.
News of the anchorwoman’s disappearance on June 27, 1995, made newspaper headlines, television special segments and radio reports across the country.
Today, after years of investigation of suspects, false alarms and the continued search, the case remains on the national radar, especially on the Internet.
Huisentruit, then a 27-year-old news anchor at KIMT-TV in Mason City, failed to show up for work after briefly talking to a colleague during the early morning hours. Personal items were found near her car in the apartment complex where she lived.
A check of major Internet search engines provides a list of nearly 300 opportunities to read stories, message boards and blogs, as well as viewing photos and video footage of reports about the young woman and the people searching for her.
Keith Hanson, who lives in Clear Lake, worked at KIMT-TV when Huisentruit disappeared.
“It went up shortly after the day it happened,” said Hanson of his Web site. “I put the page together as another means of getting the word out.”
Mystery lingers 10 years after Huisentruit's disappearance
Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the June 25, 2005, edition of the Globe Gazette.
MASON CITY — Ten years later the mystery lingers but hope flickers, especially for those who knew and loved Jodi Huisentruit.
The KIMT-TV morning anchor disappeared on the morning of June 27, 1995, and has not been seen since.
"The great hope was always when someone thought they saw her," said JoAnn Nathe, Jodi's sister, who lives in Sauk Centre, Minn.
"Now," she said, "when there's news, it's usually when someone thinks they've found her remains. The dynamic is entirely different."
Amy Kuns is the last person known to have talked to Huisentruit. Kuns called her at her Key Apartments home when Huisentruit was late for her early morning anchor shift at KIMT. Huisentruit told Kuns, a co-worker, she was running late.
She never arrived for work.
"For some reason, the 10-year anniversary has been harder on me," said Kuns, who now works for KTTC-TV in Rochester, Minn. "I'm having a tough time with this."
She said she flip-flops between having hope and no hope that the case will ever be solved.
"Sometimes I think: not in my lifetime. Other times I think with all the new technology, there can be new hope. Like CSI," she said.
Kuns said she doesn't think about it every day, but certain things make her think about it all the time.
"White vans still trigger something in my head," she said. A white van was reportedly seen near Huisentruit's apartment the morning she disappeared.
Huisentruit, who was declared legally dead several years ago, would have been 37 this year. She was the youngest of three children.
Nathe, the eldest child, was 18 years older than Jodi.
"When Jodi was in kindergarten, I was teaching kindergarten. That shows you the age difference," she said.
Their mother is 81 now and remains heart broken, said Nathe.
"Jodi was her late-in-life baby. They had a special bond. Jodi's father died when she was 13 and she and her mother did everything together. So it's been hard, really hard.'
The other sister, Jill, lives in Las Vegas.
Huisentruit grew up in Lone Prairie, Minn., and was a star golfer in high school.
A week ago, a bench at the 10th hole of the Lone Prairie Country Club was dedicated in her honor.
In Mason City, police continue to get leads — a few a month, according to Detective Lt. Ron Vande Weerd.
"The quality isn't always so good. We have psychics call and people with suggestions and people with ideas they want to bounce off us," he said. "The ultimate hope is that the person or persons responsible will be held accountable — and hopefully that will happen in our lifetimes."
Sgt. Frank Stearns said, "We don't get many leads any more but we're still keeping our eyes and ears open. When we do get a lead, we follow through on it just as aggressively as we did on the first day of the investigation."
Mike Halverson, a police captain who retired earlier this year, said he will always consider the Huisentruit case unfinished business. "I really didn't want to retire until this one was solved and early on I thought we would. It's been a long ten years. One thing's for sure," said Halverson. "Someone out there knows what happened."
Woman recants claim on Huisentruit abduction
Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the Dec. 6, 2006, edition of the Globe Gazette.
MASON CITY — A woman who claimed to be an eyewitness to the murder of Jodi Huisentruit has changed her story.
The Mason City Police Department announced Wednesday that during a second interview with the woman she, “subsequently recanted key elements of the information previously provided.”
Earlier this week, the woman who the media referred to only as Cindy, went on two Minnesota television stations, giving a detailed explanation of the murder.
Investigators from the Mason City Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation interviewed the woman on Friday evening, Dec. 1, as she claimed to have information about the June 27, 1995, disappearance of Huisentruit.
Police on Wednesday said, after a thorough investigation, none of the information provided by the witness could be substantiated.
It was then that investigators re-interviewed the witness on Wednesday afternoon and she subsequently recanted key elements of the information.
Police have not indicated whether the woman will be criminally charged with providing false information.
The woman, who lives in the Minneapolis area, claimed to be a 13-year-old runaway who was forced to witness the murder.
She said six men were involved and the murder was committed 20 miles northwest of Mason City.
Investigators urge anyone with information they deem relevant to to contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636 or Crime Stoppers of North Iowa at (800) 383-0088.
Globe Gazette reporters remember the day Huisentruit disappeared
Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the June 26, 2005, edition of the Globe Gazette.
MASON CITY — Globe Gazette reporters John Skipper and Julie Birkedal were among current Globe Gazette staffers who were in the newsroom the day that Jodi Huisentruit disappeared.
Here is what they remember about that day.
By JOHN SKIPPER
Of The Globe Gazette
It was a quiet morning in the Globe Gazette newsroom, so quiet in fact, that the occasional banter on the police radio seemed like an intrusion.
I'm not sure when police were officially notified that Jodi hadn't reported for work that day at KIMT-TV. The first inkling we had was at about 9:30 or 10 a.m. when we heard police radio traffic about it.
Even then, it didn't seem too alarming. She hadn't shown up for work. Big deal. This is Mason City, Iowa. Why suspect anything was wrong? She probably just overslept.
And then police went to her apartment and found a pair of red shoes in the parking lot and the scenario changed instantly.
Three weeks earlier, Jodi and I had worked together — me in my role as Band Festival coordinator and she in her role as a festival TV reporter wanting information about the festival. We drank Cokes out of the can and talked about the parade.
And, of course, like thousands of other North Iowans, I knew Jodi from seeing her on KIMT first thing in the morning when I'd tune in to get a feel for what was happening in the world.
As Jodi prepared to go to work on the morning of June 27, 1995, she might have been wondering, like most of us do when we arise in the morning, what life had in store for her on that day.
Moments later, she found out.
The rest of us still wonder what happened to her. But as a community, we lost our innocence that day. No longer can we ever say, "it can't happen here" because it did.
By JULIE BIRKEDAL
Of The Globe Gazette
It was a summer day much like these recent days.
Few people were in the office the morning when we first heard scanner traffic.
Everyone was talking about how Jodi Huisentruit hadn't shown up for her early morning shift at the TV station. It soon became clear that she wasn't oversleeping either.
I took a drive over to the Key Apartments. There, what had at first seemed merely to be a bit of mystery took on a serious tone.
Beyond the police officer keeping curious reporters and passers-by at bay were a pair of red pumps sitting on the ground near her car. When I went back later, a chalk line marked the place in the parking lot where the shoes had been.
It seemed so out of kilter. This was Mason City, the home of Meredith Willson, the Band Festival parade and 76 Trombones. It wasn't the kind of place where people disappear.
In the days and weeks after Jodi vanished, biking along the Winnebago River behind the Key Apartments or heading down the tree-shrouded section of Birch Drive to the east left me feeling fear.
When my daughter wondered years later at anniversary news reports if it was safe for her mother to be a reporter like Jodi, I mumbled about television being different than working for a newspaper, but I knew the real difference wasn't in our roles but in the way the face of life has changed.
Midwestern communities where people once didn't bother to lock their doors, the kind conveyed in "Father Knows Best," aren't the safe havens they were.
We must all be more wary. Enjoy community, but be cautious, too.
Jodi Huisentruit: A life devoted to the search for truth
Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the June 26, 2005, edition of the Globe Gazette.
CANISTOTA, S.D. — Three computer monitors fill the desk space in Jim Feldhaus' office. The air smells of cigarette smoke.
Two of the three computers store information. The third, which has a large monitor obviously is more powerful, is the workhorse — a unit designed to constantly search the Internet for information that might help him solve the case of Jodi Huisentruit.
Feldhaus, 70, never met Huisentruit. But few people know more about the missing KIMT-TV anchorwoman.
For nearly 10 years, the private investigator, who works out of a double-wide trailer he shares with four big dogs and numerous cats on the edge of a small South Dakota town, has studied her every move prior to her disappearance.
Feldhaus has contacted her family and friends, anybody who claims to know anything about the case. He maintains a constant dialogue with law enforcement officers about the case.
"I work on other cases," Feldhaus said. "But this is an obsession, I want to solve it."
A retired computer programmer for the University of South Dakota at Brookings and former researcher for the 3M Company in Minnesota, Feldhaus says he has dreamed about the case, contacted psychics and focuses on suspects who have been implicated in similar crimes.
Some weeks have gone by when Feldhaus said he only thinks about the case.
"Other times I work harder," he said. "I suppose on an average about four or five hours a day."
He does it on his own. There is no financial backing for his work.
"It's all pro-bono," he said. "A few dollars came in early, but it's work I'm doing on my own."
Feldhaus believes he has an advantage over law enforcement in pursuing the case.
"The difference between law enforcement and me," he said, "is that they have dozens of cases to work on all at the same time. I can focus on one case — it's a terrible advantage."
Feldhaus, as well as law enforcement personnel, have interviewed and obtained information on hundreds of people and tracked information from across the Midwest.
Feldhaus runs an automated Google search on his computer. If there's information regarding abductions, sex crimes or murders — anything remotely similar to the Huisentruit case — it shows up on his computer screen.
"The media is a very valuable source," he said. "I think I have everything that has ever been published in the Mason City Globe Gazette."
After reviewing hundreds of potential suspects, Feldhaus believes he is in the middle of investigating a very strong suspect.
"What we do is eliminate one suspect and move on to another," he said. "It's just like the last resort in code breaking."
Feldhaus believes the person or persons responsible have been on his suspect screen at one point or another.
"If I've had them on my screen, they've been on the radar of law enforcement, too," he said.
Bill Basler, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent in charge, says Feldhaus has been far and away the most active private investigator in the case.
"We have been inundated with suspects from Jim Feldhaus," Basler said. "Nobody else is close to the number of suspects he has suggested."
While Basler admits that while some of the Feldhaus suspects have had no conceivable link to the case, some are people law enforcement have considered.
"We pursue all the leads we receive," Basler said. "There is never a down side to having people give you information. It does no harm."
Speaking specifically about the South Dakota private investigator, Basler said, "He certainly is fascinated with the case."
And Feldhaus doesn't plan to stop until he, or someone else, solves the case.
"We're going to win," Feldhaus said enthusiastically.
"We're not going to stop until we find Jodi and find out who did it."
Jodi Huisentruit: Ten Years
Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the June 26, 2005, edition of the Globe Gazette.
MASON CITY — Ten years later the mystery lingers but hope flickers, especially for those who knew and loved Jodi Huisentruit.
The KIMT-TV morning anchor disappeared on the morning of June 27, 1995, and has not been seen since.
"The great hope was always when someone thought they saw her," said JoAnn Nathe, Jodi's sister, who lives in Sauk Centre, Minn.
"Now," she said, "when there's news, it's usually when someone thinks they've found her remains. The dynamic is entirely different."
Amy Kuns is the last person known to have talked to Huisentruit. Kuns called her at her Key Apartments home when Huisentruit was late for her early morning anchor shift at KIMT. Huisentruit told Kuns, a co-worker, she was running late.
She never arrived for work.
"For some reason, the 10-year anniversary has been harder on me," said Kuns, who now works for KTTC-TV in Rochester, Minn. "I'm having a tough time with this."
She said she flip-flops between having hope and no hope that the case will ever be solved.
"Sometimes I think: not in my lifetime. Other times I think with all the new technology, there can be new hope. Like CSI," she said.
Kuns said she doesn't think about it every day, but certain things always make her think about it.
"White vans still trigger something in my head," she said. A white van was reportedly seen near Huisentruit's apartment the morning she disappeared.
Huisentruit, declared legally dead several years ago, would have been 37 this year. She was the youngest of three children.
Nathe, the eldest child, was 18 years older than Jodi.
"When Jodi was in kindergarten, I was teaching kindergarten. That shows you the age difference," she said.
Their mother is 81 and heart-broken, said Nathe.
"Jodi was her late-in-life baby. They had a special bond. Jodi's father died when she was 13 and she and her mother did everything together. So it's been hard, really hard.''
The other sister, Jill, lives in Las Vegas.
Huisentruit grew up in Long Prairie, Minn., and was a star golfer in high school.
A week ago, a bench at the Long Prairie Country Club was dedicated in her honor.
In Mason City, police continue to get leads — a few a month, according to Detective Lt. Ron Vande Weerd.
"The quality isn't always so good," he said. "The ultimate hope is that the person or persons responsible will be held accountable — and hopefully that will happen in our lifetimes."
"We don't get many leads any more," said Sgt. Frank Stearns, "but we're still keeping our eyes and ears open. When we do get a lead, we follow through on it just as aggressively as we did on the first day of the investigation."
Mike Halverson, a police captain who retired earlier this year, said he will always consider the Huisentruit case unfinished business. "I really didn't want to retire until this one was solved and early on I thought we would. It's been a long ten years. One thing's for sure," said Halverson. "Someone out there knows what happened."
