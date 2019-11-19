{{featured_button_text}}

A traffic stop in rural Clear Lake led to the discovery of a meth lab and drugs, and the arrest of four North Iowans.

Four arrested in connection to meth lab

(Left to right) Edward Sharpe II, 41 of Mason City; Alana Bangs, 51, of Clear Lake; Shawn Hedin, 57, of Clear Lake; and Sherrie Stockdale, 48, of Clear Lake were all arrested after a traffic stop led to search warrants and the discovery of a meth lab late Sunday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Sunday, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s officers responded to a call of a suspicious person and pulled a vehicle over on the 7000 block of 315th Street, north of Clear Lake.

The driver, Shawn Hedin, 57, of Clear Lake, fled on foot and was apprehended after a brief chase. Hedin was arrested for interference with official acts, driving while barred, a drug charge on an outstanding Floyd County warrant, and two failure to appear charges on Cerro Gordo County warrants.

A second man in the vehicle, Edward Sharpe II, 41, of Mason City, was arrested on a charge of driving under suspension, stemming from the incident.

Information gathered at the scene of the traffic stop led officers to execute a search warrant at 7368 315th St., Clear Lake, for a known, wanted subject.

Additional evidence at the home prompted further search warrants, which uncovered a meth lab, quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana, numerous drug paraphernalia, and other unknown substances.

Officers arrested Alena Bangs, 51, of Clear Lake, on five outstanding Cerro Gordo warrants for failure to appear, as well as possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sherrie Stockdale, 48, of Clear Lake, was also arrested at the house on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s officers were assisted by Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

The incident is still under investigation and additional charges are pending. Hedin and Bangs remain in Cerro Gordo County Jail with bond totaling $9,500 and $3,100, respectively.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

