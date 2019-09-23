A former student athlete who sued the Clear Lake School District over injuries he said were sustained during weightlifting has dismissed his lawsuit.
The jury trial in Parker Crispin's suit against the district was scheduled to begin Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
However, Crispin voluntarily dismissed the suit, according to court documents.
"The district is pleased that the plaintiff elected to voluntarily dismiss his lawsuit against the district without settlement," said Doug Gee, Clear Lake Schools superintendent.
Randall Nielsen of Mason City, the attorney for Crispin, did not respond to several requests for comment from the Globe.
Crispin, a 2017 Clear Lake High School graduate, sued the district in 2018, claiming he "suffered severe, continuous and permanent bodily injury" because of weight training sessions.
The suit said teachers and administrators were negligent and at fault for the injuries.
While attending Clear Lake High School, Crispin participated in football and track and qualified for state track three times, where he competed in the 110 high hurdles and shuttle hurdle.
Attorneys representing the district responded to the lawsuit two months after it was filed, stating that Crispin's claims are denied by the state's statute of limitations. They added Crispin's own negligence was at fault for the injuries.
Crispin was seeking more than $10,000, according to court records.
