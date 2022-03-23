 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Mason City Mayor Roger Bang dies at age 72

  • Updated
Roger Bang

Bang

Longtime Mason City public servant and former mayor Roger Warren Bang has died at 72.

"Roger just left a wonderful mark and legacy for Mason City, he loved Mason City," Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel said. "It's a sad day for Mason City."

Bang served as mayor of Mason City from 2006 to 2009, before Eric Bookmeyer took was elected to the in 2010. Bang was also a longtime city council member for Mason City, serving on the council for 15 years from 1988 to 2003. 

An obituary submitted to the Globe Gazette on Wednesday stated that Bang died Tuesday, March 22, with his wife Peggy by his side. 

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

