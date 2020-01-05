Former Mason City man builds school in Ethiopia

A former Mason City man and his wife have been rebuilding an Ethiopian primary school for the past year, and are now halfway finished with the project.

Jason Bell and his wife, Affi Bell, have been building a new primary school building for Key Amba Elementary School in Gondor, Ethiopia, finishing the first block of four classrooms in November 2019 and hoping to finish the second and final block of four classrooms before the next school year starts this fall.

Jason, a Mason City High School and Wartburg College graduate, was working with refugees living in the United States in Minnesota and Chicago, but after a few years decided he wanted to work with them in Africa.

“I kind of became curious and interested in working on the other side of things, so I moved to Kenya originally and since then I’ve been working with refugees in different parts of Africa for the last 10 years or so,” he said.

He’s since worked in Kenya, Malawi and, for about the past seven years, Ethiopia.

Affi grew up in Gondor, and she and her mother had been purchasing school uniforms for the students who needed the support the most about two years ago. During the second year, Jason said they decided they wanted to do something more.