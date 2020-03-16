Former Mason City man arrested in Seattle, charged with rape

The victim told police she went home to take a shower, but felt ill and called in sick to work. Throughout the day, the woman felt disoriented, and had an upset stomach and a headache, according to the complaint. Court documents say she later experienced soreness and genital bleeding, so she went to the hospital.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim, who tested positive for amphetamines, said the only way it could be in her system is because it happened at Svejda’s house.

On March 2, police searched Svejda’s home on a warrant. Investigators found wine, marijuana and methamphetamines. Police say semen-stained sheets, lubricant, and a pair of men’s underwear with a hole cut out in the groin were also located inside the home.

Svejda’s employer said he hadn’t come to work because he had a blown tire. Police called area tire shops, but no one had serviced a customer with a tire blow-out.

Lamberton Police said Svejda had fled the state when police were searching his home.

During a meeting between the victim and law enforcement, Svejda allegedly sent multiple messages to the woman asking her if she was the reason his house was raided and why she was “saying this stuff.”