MASON CITY | A former Mason City fire chief who resigned last November is a finalist for the same job in a small town in Louisiana.
Al Dyer Jr., who started in Mason City in October 2016, is one of three remaining finalists for fire chief in Covington, Louisiana, the New Orleans Advocate reported.
According to the report, Covington Mayor Mike Cooper plans to announce his choice for fire chief next week. He and Eugenie Leggio, Covington's human resources director, are scheduled to interview Dyer on Friday.
In an interview Monday, Dyer declined to talk about the job in Covington. He resigned as Mason City fire chief after being placed on paid administrative leave.
"I resigned for personal reasons," Dyer said about leaving Mason City. He declined to elaborate on what those reasons were.
The Globe Gazette reported in December that a party involving "alcohol or illegal drugs" at the fire station was why city officials took action against Dyer.
The department's regulations state alcohol and illegal drugs cannot be kept or consumed at fire department property or by firefighters who are on duty.
As part of the resignation agreement, Dyer received his normal pay though Jan. 15, 2018 and health insurance through Jan. 31.
Cooper is expected to recommend his fire chief pick to the Covington City Council Sept. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.