Former Congressman Jim Leach will facilitate a discussion, “What is Precedented and Unprecedented in Contemporary Politics,” at NIACC on Thursday.
The program will examine a series of contemporary events through the lens of historic precedent – both good and bad – bringing new perspectives to age-old issues. And what about the aspects of today's international politics for which the lessons of history may not apply? When challenges lack the perspective that history can reveal, dangers to the national interest inevitably increase.
Leach served as the 9th Chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities before accepting an appointment as the inaugural University of Iowa Chair in Public Affairs and Visiting Professor of Law in the College of Law.
Before the NEH, Leach was a professor at the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton and interim director of the Institute of Politics and lecturer at the Harvard Kennedy School. He served 30 as a representative in Congress where he chaired the Banking and Financial Services Committee, the Subcommittee on Asian and Pacific Affairs, the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, the bi-cameral Arms Control and Foreign Policy Caucus, and the Humanities Caucus.
Leach served as president of the largest international association of legislators (Parliamentarians for Global Action) and as chairman of two moderate Republican organizations: the Ripon Society and the Republican Mainstream Committee.
He also served on the board of a series of non-profit organizations, including the Century Foundation, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Kettering Foundation, the Stanley Foundation, Pro Publica and Common Cause which he briefly chaired. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Council on Foreign Relations, and formerly served as a trustee of Princeton University
The program begins at 7 p.m. in the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus and is free.
The event is sponsored by the Lifelong Learning Institute and First Citizens Bank.
