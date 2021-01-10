Former Globe reporter finishes his story: Why a Mason City?

There’s a city on the northern plains of Iowa, USA – Mason City – that’s the only community in the world named to honor the Masonic Order. How in the world did that happen?
Exactly, how in the world?
To explore for an answer to the question, we have to begin with a second question: What were the exciting events and changes happening in the United States in the 1830s, 1840s, and early 1850s that gave birth to a Mason City? How did all this cause two entrepreneurial adventurers from Winnebago County, Illinois, to make their way to a small wooded area at the junction of two creeks to build cabins … and declare a few acres of wooded land the community of Masonic Grove?
The two entrepreneurial adventurers, John B. Long and John L. McMillin, were close friends, possibly cousins, in Rockford, Illinois. Both were Freemasons. Long applied for membership in Acacia Lodge No. 67 (Acacis SM Dalzell Lodge No. 67, in Spring Valley in LaSalle County, Illinois) in 1849. He earned his Fellow Craft within six months and became a Master Mason on Jan. 2, 1850. John McMillin also was raised to Master Mason in the Acacia Lodge on Sept. 8, 1852.
In the family history book "My Long Family History," John J. Long says his great-grand-uncle John B. Long “often referred to himself” as “an entrepreneur, businessman, lawyer, judge, militia captain, member of the Masonic Order, and civic minded leader.” Author Long writes that John B. “had a strong will towards making things happen.” Author Long writes of John L. McMillin: “Entrepreneurial like John B., a young McMillin peddled goods from a wagon in Rockford, a successful merchandizing endeavor that he took with him on his westward move” to Cerro Gordo County and to the future Mason City in the summer of 1853.
But we’re getting ahead of the story of Mason City, Iowa. John B. Long and John L. McMillin trudging through the wilderness of eastern Iowa up to a north-central Iowa prairie in 1853 and 1854 didn’t happen in a vacuum. What was driving their adventurous spirits to take gigantic family and financial risks to join the first American pioneers leading the way into the northern interior of Iowa early in the 1850s?
THE PUSH WEST
Begin 20 years before. Americans and immigrants by 1830 had pushed settlements west through Illinois, to the Mississippi River. And they looked longingly and eagerly at the vast wooded and prairie lands to the east, across the Mississippi, that would become Iowa. But Native American tribes blocked their way. At the same time, a group of Sauks, Meskwakis, and Kickapoos, known as the "British Band" who earlier had been pushed out of Illinois west across the Mississippi, were longingly looking to reclaim their land in Illinois. Chief Black Hawk in 1832 and his warriors took action, crossed into Illinois, and the resulting 4-month Black Hawk War ended with the Native American tribes involved selling their lands extending 50 miles west of the Mississippi River.
In 1846-1848, treaties with the Sauk and Meskwaki (Fox) tribes pushed them out of northern Iowa further west and south.
In 1839 and 1840s, the U.S. created three military roads into Iowa, with one from Wisconsin west to what became the town of Fort Atkinson in northeast Iowa. This northeast Iowa Military Road brought U.S. military to establish a military presence at a new Fort Atkinson. The military presence along the Military Roads and at Fort Atkinson was intended to keep the Indian tribes, resettled after the Black Hawk War, peaceful, and to keep settlers from rushing from the east into Indian lands.
In 1848, gold was discovered in California, launching the Gold Rush madness, driving tens of thousands of fortune-seekers to rush pell-mell to California. But John B. Long and John L. McMillin were just two of tens-of-thousands of other adventurers – newly arriving European immigrants and Americans from states to the east of Iowa – eager to push west across the Mississippi into Iowa for closer and easier new fortunes. In 1848 the Indians were removed by the U.S. government from northeastern Iowa. In 1849 the military post at Fort Atkinson was abandoned, making it possible for eager settlers to move into the region.
Ben Wilson, in his book "Heyday: The 1850s and the Dawn of the Global Age," writes: “The number of people going west in 1852 was truly phenomenal, with 70,000 on the road that summer.” He writes people were predicting northern Iowa and the Upper Midwest would become the most densely populated place on earth. “The exhilaration of the 1850s boom ignited such prophecies, and this frenzied excitement powered migration and economic development as much as, or more than, gold or trade.”
FINDING FORTUNE IN IOWA
So Long and McMillin set their goal to found a city on the mid-Iowa northern prairie … and make their fortunes. In 1853 they came to central Cerro Gordo County (about 265 miles west of Chicago), at the point where the little Calmus Creek flowed into Lime Creek (renamed Winnebago River in the 1930s). McMillin along with James Jenkinson built a cabin in a grove at this point. Long named the grove along the creeks Masonic Grove. In the fall, with the coming of winter, Long and McMillin returned to Illinois, leaving young Jenkinson to spend the winter in the cabin. In the spring of 1854 they returned to Masonic Grove. For a new town dream, though, Long must have realized an open area for town lots and streets, and higher ground away from the two creeks would be needed. So Long, with two other settlers George Brentner and Joseph Hewitt, platted a new town about a mile south of Masonic Grove with each man owning one-third interest. Long, the only freemason of the three, named the new town Shibboleth (a word used in masonry for a type of secret handshake). In addition, the townsite plat included several street names with meaning to masons, such as Solomon. No one knows why Long renamed the town Masonville in 1855. That name lasted only a short time because there already was a Masonville in Iowa. So Long settled on Mason City as the new city’s name.
The author of an 1883 book, "History of Franklin and Cerro Gordo Counties," speculated that Long was snide in regards to his seeming interest in recognizing Freemasonry. He wrote, “It is generally conceded that it [Mason City] took its name from Masonic Grove, which was called so by John D.(sic) Long, an early settler, who made great pretensions to Free Masonry…”
And this raises the question: Why would Long choose Masonic Grove, Shibboleth, Masonville, and finally Mason City as names for the new city?
Perhaps because he thought identifying the new town with masonry would attract the kinds of pioneering investors – businessmen, professional men, imaginative men – who would be the most likely settlers interested in building a new, great city on the Iowa plains.
Thousands of new little towns were getting planted in Iowa and Minnesota in the 1850s, and the founders of many of these fledgling towns had to engage in competitive marketing to attract “buyers” for the town lots set aside for businesses and for town dwellers. Author Wilson in "Heyday," in describing the challenge of attracting settlers to Minnesota (just a few years behind Iowa in opening up to settlers in the early 1850s): “The extensive marketplace of migration made hard selling a necessity.” He refers to “the countless books, pamphlets, and newspaper articles that constituted the vigorous PR campaign on behalf of Minnesota…” And. “…Minnesota was proclaimed the new New England, where a distinctively Northern, liberty-loving, hardworking Anglo-Scandinavian culture would flourish and exceed its parent… What boosters had to do was make their target audience fall in love with the future. For that was where all the good things lay.” Here’s an example of such boosterism, even today: The city of Blue Earth, in Minnesota, was founded in 1856 just three years after Masonic Grove (Mason City) only 85 miles away in northern Iowa. Blue Earth took its name from the blue-black clay found in the Blue Earth riverbanks. The city’s boosters still proclaim “the earth so rich the city grows.” (Declared it again in the “Vision of the City 2030” in the city’s 2019 Comprehensive Plan.)
Almost all of this is speculation. Some people over the years have speculated that Long’s reason for settling on the names Masonville and then Mason City was to honor his son John Mason Long, who had died as a child. But J.J. Long, in his writing of John B. Long, discusses John B’s use of “Mason” in finalizing the new town’s name, and concludes: “After the name of Shibboleth fell out of favor, John B. changed the name to Masonville. Today we can only speculate as to why… Some historical records say this name was chosen to honor his son, John Mason Long, who died during the family’s move from Illinois to Iowa. Although the child died at the age of 13 in Illinois two years prior to the family’s move, his middle name could well have been an influence… In the end, a family surname, a young fallen son, and a beloved fraternal organization, of which he was a recent member (1850) were all honored by the single word – Masonville.”
And a few months later, Mason City. Not surprising, then, that in 1938 a book written by the Federal Writers Project titled "A Guide to the Hawkeye State," states of Mason City: “Most of the pioneers in the territory were of the Masonic Order and the first settlement was named Shibboleth. Mason City was originally known as Masonic Grove…”
If Long’s purpose of using Mason in his town’s name was to attract masons to settle in the town, it certainly worked. Because Benevolence Lodge No. 145 was officially born in the very young Mason City on April 26, 1859…just six years after Masonic Grove’s birth.
Jim Collison is an historian and long-time resident of Mason City.