Former Globe reporter finishes his story: Why a Mason City?

After 58 years, now the rest of the story

Jim Collison, then a reporter for the Globe-Gazette, first wrote the history of the naming of Mason City 58 years ago. His story, published Dec. 8, 1962, documented that Mason City was the only city or town in the world named in honor of the Masonic Order.

Collison wondered why John B. Long had chosen to honor the Masonic Order when naming Mason City. He kept open his file on the topic of Mason City’s name. The years went by. And finally, this year, he decided it was time to write the story, answering the question, "Why a Mason City."

The story also is being published in the The Grand Lodge Bulletin of The Grand Lodge of Iowa at the Iowa Masonic Library and Museum, Cedar Rapids, and in the Scottish Rite blog of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Collison is a researcher and writer in Mason City. He is the author of numerous newspaper and magazine articles and several books, including "NO-How Coaching: Strategies for Winning in Sports and Business from The Coach Who Says 'No!'"