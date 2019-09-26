Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a forestry field day for North Iowans interested in the care of trees, forests and natural resources.
The field day will start at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at McIntosh Woods State Park, 1200 E. Lake St., in Ventura and feature two sessions, one on bur oak trees and another on buckthorn control.
The sessions will begin at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively, followed by questions at 4 p.m.
The field day instructors will be Tammy Domonoske, McIntosh Woods State Park manager; Thomas Harrington, Iowa State University forest pathologist; Greg Heidebrink, Iowa Department of Natural Resources district forester; and Billy Beck, assistant professor and extension forestry specialist at Iowa State.
Beck became the Iowa State forestry specialist in August, and said he is looking forward to meeting Iowans and talking about the importance of the state’s trees and woodlands.
The McIntosh Woods State Park field day is among six planned across the state in October.
Others are as follows:
• Oct. 1: Shimek State Forest
• Oct. 3: Yellow River State Forest
• Oct. 15: Stephens State Forest
• Oct. 17: Loess Hills State Forest
• Oct. 29: Iowa Tree Farmer of the Year
Field day partners include the Iowa Tree Farm Program, Iowa Walnut Council, Natural Resources Conservation Service, private forestry consultants, loggers and sawmill operators as well as private landowners.
For more information or to register, visit www. naturalresources.extension.iastate.edu/forestry.
