Forest City Police Department 1

Forest City Police Department officers arrested Kristie Michelle Pienta, 29, after executing a search warrant at 635 S. Fourth St., Forest City on Nov. 4.

Pienta was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, a class D felony, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Department assisted the Forest City Police Department in the arrest.

