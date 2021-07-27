For small towns receiving pandemic relief, how to spend funding still hazy

Relief is coming to small towns across Iowa.
Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced $222 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds for cities with populations of less than 50,000. This money is in addition to the American Rescue Plan Act approved by Congress in March.
The Iowa Department of Management will distribute the funds.
In North Iowa, it appears many towns are still undecided on what they will be using the funding for.
St. Ansgar City Clerk/Treasurer Tami Woods has only begun to wade through the first round of paperwork, and she is still waiting to hear back from the Iowa Department of Management.
"I don't know much about it yet," Woods said.
For Osage City Clerk Cathy Penney, the details are still hazy as well.
“What I know right now is that the estimated amount for Osage is $529,779.12,” Penney said. “This will be split into two payments to be received a year apart.”
This amount is based on the United State Census Bureau’s 2019 estimate of Osage’s population, which was 3,555, and $149.02 per capita. The amount could be more if other Iowa cities do not submit a timely application to receive their share, according to Penney.
The unclaimed city funds can be designated to go to the State of Iowa. If undesignated, the funds will stay in the pot of money set up for cities, which would increase the per capita rate for every other city.
“The City Council and [Mayor Steve Cooper] have really not had serious conversations about how the money would be spent,” Penney said. “They, Jerry [Dunlay] and I have been so busy with everything else going on that we haven’t even made a wish list.
“We are fairly certain that we cannot use any of the money toward the water and sewer projects that are currently under construction, or to make payments on the bonds we sold in June to finance those capital projects. We also can’t use the money to reduce property tax rates. We [also] don’t need to have details on how we will spend the money in order to apply to receive funds.”
Penney said Osage would need to have a project in place by Dec. 31, 2024, and the money spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
“I’d like to see the money used in a way which will have an impact on the greatest number of our citizens, but I have no idea what that might look like,” she said.
Forest City Administrator/Clerk Daisy Huffman indicated that Forest City was estimated to receive $560,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funding in March, but then applied in July and received an updated allocation amount of just under $600,000. Huffman said Forest City will likely use a majority of the funds for an upcoming $12 million wastewater plant rebuild project.
Huffman said she was unaware of a separate funding stream apart from the American Rescue Plan Act, so she inquired with a representative of the Iowa League of Cities.
Director of Membership Services Mickey Shields of the Iowa League of Cities agreed, responding that the Governor's Office may be referring to $1.5 billion the state government is set to receive over the next two years under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Britt City Administrator Deb Sawyer also cited only American Rescue Plan Act funds. She said Britt's estimated $291,341 allocation will go primarily toward upcoming large city water and sewer projects.
Hampton City Manager Ron Dunt said that the city is waiting to receive the funding before making any decisions on how to spend it.
It’s a similar story in both Northwood and Clear Lake.
Northwood will be receiving around $270,000 of funding, and Clear Lake around $1 million, but both are waiting to receive the money before discussing. Both towns will discuss how best to spend those funds in a future city council meeting with Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory estimating that they will likely decide how to spend it within the next 30 days.
Aaron Burnett, the city administrator for Mason City, said that the city hasn't received American Rescue Plan funds yet and that officials are still seeking guidance on the allowable uses for such funding which they expect to total about $4 million.
"One clearly allowable use of this funding is offsetting revenue losses due to the pandemic," Burnett wrote in an email. "This federal funding will help to significantly reduce the financial impact of COVID on city programs, facilities and departments."
Reporters Rob Hillesland, Jared McNett, Zachary Dupont and Jason Selby contributed to this story.