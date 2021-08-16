For North Iowa War on Terror veterans, Afghanistan collapse is frustrating but not a surprise

Clear Lake resident Maj. Gabe Haugland said that there are three main reasons why he enlisted with the Iowa Army National Guard and eventually deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 into 2011: Because of 9/11, to make the country safer for women who were not allowed to go to school and to fight alongside his brothers and sisters in the military.
For him, though, that knowledge doesn't make the ongoing news of Afghanistan's fall to Taliban forces, after 20 years of U.S. military occupation, any easier to watch.
"It is frustrating and it’s sad because we know what it means for those women and children and those people who fought bravely. They’re going to be brutalized and that’s not easy to stomach," Haugland said on Monday afternoon. "But we also recognize that for 20 years America truly gave it our best there and at some point a country has to stand up for itself… (Soldiers) don’t own the fall of Afghanistan."
In part because of his experiences, which include contending with a flow of fighters and guns coming into the country's Paktia Province (on the border with Pakistan), Haugland said that he's frustrated with what's currently transpiring but by no means surprised to see Taliban forces back in the capital of Kabul.
"The Taliban are more motivated than the vast majority of (Afghan) security forces and due to the corruption of the government there, these people are fighting a two-front war," he said.
With that, Haugland thinks that 20 years of any semblance of progress has been erased by the takeover following the withdrawal. However, he said that he doesn't think that means that what his infantry battalion, 1-168, did in Afghanistan was somehow in vain.
"We made a difference training the Afghan border police," Haugland said.
One member of that battalion, Sgt. Brent Maher, an Iowa native of Honey Creek, was killed by an IED on April 11, 2011 at the age of 31. Per an Iowa National Guard announcement in the Gazette: Maher enlisted in the U.S. Navy in June 1998 and served until October 2005. He then joined the Iowa National Guard in May 2007 and was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry, in Denison. He transferred to Company B, 1-168th Infantry, Shenandoah, in January 2008, where he was assigned as an Infantryman. He was a part of the approximately 2,800 members of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division deployed to Afghanistan.
"Today I remember him," Haugland said. "I’m sure all of the men I served with remember him and I want to reiterate that Brent died doing what he wanted to do fighting for his family and his country and he will never be forgotten."
Maher was far from the only Iowa native to die while serving in Afghanistan over the past 20 years.
Jon Tumilson, a U.S. Navy Seal from Rockford, was among 30 American troops killed in August 2011, when their helicopter was shot down en route to a combat mission in the eastern part of the country. At the time, it was the deadliest single incident for American forces in the war.
As to where any fault lies in all of this, Haugland looked toward national political leadership. He's not alone in that.
Former Army sergeant David Hinton, who lives in Mason City and served in Iraq, said that soldiers always know how things are going on the ground and that what's happening in Afghanistan isn't some sort of startling revelation to him.
"This shouldn’t have been a surprise," he said.
Like with Haugland, Hinton then acknowledged that that lack of astonishment doesn't mean it's easy to watch things play out like they have.
"I don’t think there’s a veteran anywhere that’s handling this situation too good," Hinton said. "The American people could have the veterans in their thoughts and prayers."
