For North Iowa War on Terror veterans, Afghanistan collapse is frustrating but not a surprise

"The Taliban are more motivated than the vast majority of (Afghan) security forces and due to the corruption of the government there, these people are fighting a two-front war," he said.

With that, Haugland thinks that 20 years of any semblance of progress has been erased by the takeover following the withdrawal. However, he said that he doesn't think that means that what his infantry battalion, 1-168, did in Afghanistan was somehow in vain.

"We made a difference training the Afghan border police," Haugland said.

One member of that battalion, Sgt. Brent Maher, an Iowa native of Honey Creek, was killed by an IED on April 11, 2011 at the age of 31. Per an Iowa National Guard announcement in the Gazette: Maher enlisted in the U.S. Navy in June 1998 and served until October 2005. He then joined the Iowa National Guard in May 2007 and was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry, in Denison. He transferred to Company B, 1-168th Infantry, Shenandoah, in January 2008, where he was assigned as an Infantryman. He was a part of the approximately 2,800 members of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division deployed to Afghanistan.