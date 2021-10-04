For many Iowa farmers, crop yields better than expected

DES MOINES — For the multitude of Iowa corn and soybean farmers teeming with harvest hopes and anticipation, it's go time.

From satellite-guided mega machines to old-school combines and corn pickers, farmers are greased and ready to roll or already well into beat-the-clock fall harvest intensity as dusty clouds arise from the Iowa landscape.

“I think this week the way the weather is cooperating and looking with some heat, folks are really going to get out and go hard and really get harvest underway,” said Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, who took a break from combining soybeans at his family’s Palo Alto County farm operation last week to discuss 2021 harvest prospects. Given the dry growing conditions in parts of Iowa this year, Naig said the feeling he is getting in talking with farmers is that 2021 crop yields are turning out to be better than expected.

“We were terribly dry up here, but I have to say we’re pleasantly surprised with how yields are looking, even given how dry it was,” Naig said. “But across the state, it really is kind of a mixed bag. It’s all weather-dependent — there were parts of the state that were terribly dry, you actually had parts of southeast Iowa that were really too wet and then you had some that got timely rain and they got just enough. I think we’re going to see some record yields in parts of the state. So it’ll be another year where you’re going to have a lot of variability, but I think generally we can say things look better than we might have expected.”

With market prices for a bushel of corn topping $5 and soybeans approaching $13 per bushel, Iowa farmers who were whipsawed by global trade uncertainties, COVID-19 impacts and a swath of a rare crop-flattening derecho are looking favorably at a bounce-back year with expectations they’ll finish No. 1 nationally in corn production and second to Illinois in soybean production again when the dust settles on the 2021 harvest in October.

Mark Licht, an assistant professor and cropping systems specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said there is an early push to harvest soybeans due to an unusually dry growing season of warm temperatures and low humidity rates that created a rapid grain dry down. On the corn side, the moisture content issue may be a positive if farmers have to spend considerably less in drying costs as they allow plants to mature in the field.

“Field activity has ramped up incredibly fast this year. We went from basically not harvesting to everyone harvesting as fast as they possibly can, largely because grain moistures have dropped really quickly. Both corn and soybean dry downs have been really good,” Licht said.

Overall, the ISU crop expert said he expected 2021 harvest would “finish up a little earlier” than usual due to that rapid dry down.

The latest crop projections from the U.S. Department of Agriculture peg Iowa’s soybean yield at 58 bushels per acre, up from three previous years but below the 60.5 bushels an acre state record for 2016. For corn, the August estimate expected yields to average 193 bushels per acre — below the 2018 record of 204. ISU extension agronomists report yield ranges from 145 to 225 bushels around Iowa, and concerns over the stalk quality in dried-out plants susceptible to wind damage that are pushing the harvest activities.

Yields will be variable and “all over the map” Naig said.

“It’s a great time of year because you’ve been looking at this crop all growing season, you’ve been taking care of it, you’ve been making decisions about it and now you finally get to go out and see, well, how did we do? It is exciting,” Iowa’s agriculture secretary added.

Harvest was underway this past week for most Eastern Iowa farmers.

While drought conditions in northern Iowa were bad throughout the summer, Clear Lake farmer Chris Peterson speculated that it may not have a huge impact on the fall harvest.

Peterson said corn that was planted and matured early was harmed “pretty bad” by the drought, but corn planted and matured later in the summer wasn’t impacted as heavily.

“The longer-term corn seems to be doing pretty decent,” Peterson said. “The drought didn’t impact the longer-term maturity corn.”

Peterson said that part of the reason for this was due to some rain that hit North Iowa late in the summer season.

“That was a million-dollar-an-acre rain,” Peterson said. “It saved a lot of crops, and saved a lot of guys.”

But despite some of the negative impacts early on from the drought conditions, Peterson speculates that it will still be a good fall harvest.

“It’s going to be a good year,” Peterson said. “It’s going to be a good year for everybody.”

Kevin Pope of Mason City said that would be true for farmers in certain parts of the northern counties.

“If they live north of Highway 9, then they probably had a good year,” Pope said. “If you talk to a farmer who lives down around Rockford, Swaledale or the Thornton area, those yields down that way are impacted by drought more than everywhere else from what we’ve seen.”

Pope said there are huge amounts of variance in North Iowa from the impacts of the drought conditions, and that some parts of the area that got rain later in the summer will have much better harvests than those that did not.

“If you had rain you’re going to have a good crop, if you didn’t get the rain that some other people did you’re not going to have that good of a crop,” Pope said. “The further north of Mason City you go, the more rain you got.”

Pope expected that some farmers in the southern region of North Iowa could experience up to a 50 percent reduction on bushels produced this fall, although Pope admitted that it’s early and that only time will tell.

Erin Jordan of The Gazette, Nick Hytrek of the Sioux City Journal and Zachary Dupont of the Globe Gazette in Mason City contributed to this report.

