For AJ Messmore's family, one way to grieve was giving back

AJ was diagnosed with cancer when he was 8 years old and passed away from his cancer at the age of 10. He was a fifth grader at Newman Catholic and an avid sports fan. AJ especially loved baseball and basketball.
In 1998, AJ had the honor of being the bat boy for the Newman baseball team, who won the state championship that year. He was also the honorary chair for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life in 1997.
One way we were able to grieve the loss of our beloved boy and cope with our everlasting pain was to create a lasting memorial in honor of AJ’s legacy. We wanted the memorial to be appreciated by the Newman community, as we are forever grateful for the love and kindness shown to us by the entire Newman and Mason City communities during AJ’s battle with cancer.
AJ’s love for baseball was something we always wanted to remember, as one of his dreams was to play baseball for Newman someday. We decided the perfect way to honor him and to create a legacy was to build lights on the baseball and softball fields. The outpouring support for this project was unbelievable! Volunteers from the entire community came out nightly to help as we put the lights up; several people we didn’t even know. People shared special stories about AJ or had heard about the impact he had on the community and wanted to do something to help and show their support.
People often told us that this project and seeing the support we received for it, encouraged them to reconnect to their faith. This project demonstrated the pride the Newman community has and was just the start to the Newman campus expanding.
