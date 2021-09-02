For AJ Messmore's family, one way to grieve was giving back

AJ was diagnosed with cancer when he was 8 years old and passed away from his cancer at the age of 10. He was a fifth grader at Newman Catholic and an avid sports fan. AJ especially loved baseball and basketball.

In 1998, AJ had the honor of being the bat boy for the Newman baseball team, who won the state championship that year. He was also the honorary chair for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life in 1997.

One way we were able to grieve the loss of our beloved boy and cope with our everlasting pain was to create a lasting memorial in honor of AJ’s legacy. We wanted the memorial to be appreciated by the Newman community, as we are forever grateful for the love and kindness shown to us by the entire Newman and Mason City communities during AJ’s battle with cancer.

