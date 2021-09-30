 Skip to main content
Footbridge Concert Series: Stream of Consciousness at The Music Man Square in Mason City

Music Man Square

Stream of Consciousness, a blues rock band, will perform a free live concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 at The Music Man Square. The show will also be broadcast via Star 106.1 and Super Hits 102.7, and over the radio on 97.9 FM KCMR.

