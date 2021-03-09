Food trucks an asset for North Iowa culinary workers during pandemic

Had the pandemic not hit, Baker still would've gotten a food truck at some point but he said that COVID sped up the entire process for him. He got the food truck in September and has since used it for occasions such as Thanksgiving where he helped to cater more than 100 meals to workers at Michael Foods in Britt.

"We were able to take our trailer out there and as people needed it we could put food together and take it into them," Baker said.

Typically, the menu for Titanium Lunchbox revolves around items such as pizza but also no muss, no fuss type stuff such as meat and potatoes. That's more than enough for customers in the area. Baker said he's already got events lined up for the springtime such as the Geneva Market in early May in Geneva, Iowa. And wedding events are starting to trickle in as well.

"This is all new to us so it’s kind of a pick and choose thing," Baker said.

As for Ringhofer, he said Cedar Valley Ex-Press 2021 schedule is starting to fill up fast. Fairs and various chamber of commerce events for the area are in his itinerary.