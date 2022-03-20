Food deliveries soar, restaurants face rising costs amid diners' return

Almost two years after the beginning of the pandemic, restaurants have yet to return to normal.

Rising food costs and the surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant have exacerbated the restaurant industry’s struggle to maintain profits. Some 87% of restaurants experienced a decline in indoor dining in recent weeks due to omicron, according to a January COVID-19 Restaurant Impact Survey.

According the Iowa Restaurant Association, "62% of operators say business conditions for their restaurant are worse now than they were three months ago.”

Many restaurants closed for indoor dining in 2020, and customer demand has still not risen to pre-pandemic levels. In 2020, more consumers ate at home, but 2021 saw a return to restaurant dining, either in person or via delivery, according to the USDA.

That's been good for third-party delivery services, but restaurant operators are feeling the pinch of it due to a lack of legislation of these services. The Iowa Restaurant Association reports that 40% of restaurants in the state have experienced third-party delivery services representing themselves as partners without the consent of the restaurant. Restaurants also receive complaints about orders and delivery times ordered through those services, and half of restaurant operators have had to remake orders due to delayed pickup by third-party delivery drivers.

With the uptick in demand for delivery food, restaurants owners say they are not properly protected or accurately compensated by third-party delivery services. Two-thirds of restaurants want to see contract legislation to protect the restaurant from delivery service negligence, according to the IRA. Many restaurants do not see profit from these delivery services, but with a decrease in indoor dining, it has helped some businesses stay open.

Rising food costs have also been a major problem for restaurants and businesses, with 33% of restaurants participating in the 2022 State of the Industry Survey saying their food costs have risen 30% or more. Restaurants are combatting these rising food costs in a variety of ways: cutting portion sizes for customers, looking for cheaper vendors, and raising menu prices. The continued impacts of COVID-19 have left businesses with lower customer traffic and accumulated debt.

However, one Mason City restaurant is bucking the trend. Taco Tico has seen an increase in customers since closing its dining room in March 2020. It saw just a 1% dip in profits as customers lined the drive-thru in droves.

The restaurant took advantage of the closure to do some renovations and reopened its dining room in February 2021. Since then, Taco Tico has seen an increase in profits, staying busier now than they were pre-pandemic.

“We were very lucky and very fortunate” said Corey, Taco Tico manager.

Consumers also hit grocery pickup and delivery hard last year. In the third quarter of 2021, Target saw a 60% increase in same-day services (drive up, pick up, and grocery delivery). Despite food shortages leaving shelves empty in stores throughout the country, grocery pickup and delivery continues to be profitable for grocery store chains like Fareway, Hy-Vee and Walmart.

Sales of grocery delivery and pickup have gone from $1.2 billion in August 2019 to $6.4 billion in October 2021, according to statista.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.